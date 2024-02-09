From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Beware of the Apocalypse!
Or, Beware of politicians “defending genocidal intent” activities
By Lynda Carson - February 9, 2024
That’s right! Beware of local politicians defending “genocidal intent” activities in the name of self defense.
Beware of local politicians in the Bay Area defending genocide in the name of self defense, while claiming that the Russians are supporting those who protest against genocidal activities occurring in the Holy Land, who should be investigated by the FBI.
Beware of those who are supporting local recall efforts in Oakland, and Alameda County. Just vote no on the local recall efforts in Oakland, and Alameda County.
Beware of those who oppose County Measure B, in Alameda County. Yes on the Recall Procedures Amendment.
Beware of accusations made against UNRWA, (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees), or “UN staffers,” that were sacked without evidence according to The Guardian.
Beware of accusations made against UNRWA that have not been properly verified or documented by numerous media sources.
Beware of voting for Arreguin, consider Jovanka Beckles for State Senate.
Beware of local phony liberal politicians supporting the annihilation of “People’s Park,” in Berkeley.
Beware of “poverty pimps,” and their so-called affordable housing projects that have “minimum income requirements,” that exclude the poor, seniors, those with disabilities, and families from their so-called affordable housing projects, because they do not meet the “minimum income requirements.”
Beware of Big Brother and the Kafkaesque spy cameras everywhere, including city-wide spy cameras for spying on and recording license plate numbers, approved for Oakland.
Beware of those who are not in favor of liberating “People’s Park,” in Berkeley.
Beware of those who do not support a cease fire in Gaza.
Beware of Schiff or Garvey, consider Lee or Porter for the U.S. Senate.
Beware of greedy landlords.
Beware of Hamas. Free the hostages.
Beware of the spreading war in the middle east.
Beware of the local phony liberal politicians attacking the poor for panhandling on the streets to survive. Meanwhile, the same phony liberal politicians are panhandling money from the filthy rich on a daily basis to fill their campaign coffers.
Beware of the fascist right-wing Christian nationalist Speaker of the House, who is an election denier supporter for the twice impeached former president Donald J. Trump. The same neo-nazi, fascist election denier who threatens to create concentration camps if he is elected as the next president of the United States of America.
Beware of the U.S Supreme Court.
Beware of those who are in support of the annihilation of the separation of church and state.
Beware of U.S. made bombs and weapons being used with “genocidal intent”, in the Holy Land.
Beware of those who are supporting “genocidal intent” in Gaza, against the women, children, elderly, those with disabilities, and those who are starving to death.
Beware of the banning of books or certain authors, by fascist right-wing Christian nationalists.
Beware of nuclear weapons, and countries with undeclared nuclear weapons.
Beware of the arms industry.
Beware of the never ending rate increases by PG&E (Pigs, Greed, & Exploiter).
Beware of the greedy politicians in the pocket of PG&E.
Beware of advice. A wise person does not need it, and a fool will not accept it.
Beware of the never ending greedy landlord rent increases, supported by the California Apartment Association.
Beware of politicians attacking women’s rights, abortions, the pill, freedom of choice, reproductive freedom, and the LGBTQ plus community.
Beware of capitalism.
Beware of three-letter acronyms.
Beware of Superbowl Sunday, and the Taylor Swift madness occurring.
Beware of billionaires with greedy politicians in their pockets.
Beware of tactical nukes.
Beware of the system that is crumbling apart all around us.
Beware of those who are in opposition to freeing Julian Assange.
Beware of birdbrain who wants to move to the moon, or Mars.
Beware of the Apocalypse.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
