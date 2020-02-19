From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Just Cause Oakland 20 years later, now called Causa Justa/Just Cause
A 2008 protest in front of the California Hotel in Oakland. Members of Just Cause Oakland with tenants of the California Hotel that were facing illegal evictions, and illegal threats of having their water and electricity turned off!
Just Cause Oakland 20 years later, now called Causa Justa/Just Cause
By Lynda Carson - February 19, 2020
In a February 14, 2020 email sent to Causa Justa/Just Cause supporters from Vanessa Moses, Executive Director, of Causa Justa/Just Cause it read, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Your donation during our fund drive helped us reach our goal. You inspire us with your love for our work! We raised $70K, going above and beyond what we thought we’d be able to do. Big dreams happen when we all work together. Your support makes our work possible. From all of us here at Causa Justa, thank you!
The Just Cause Coalition In Oakland During 2000:
It was 20 years ago on Saturday, January 29, 2000, that the Coalition for Just Cause in Oakland was formed, and had its first meeting from 2-4PM in the basement of the downtown Oakland Public Library. Around 65 people showed up for that first meeting. Snacks and beverages were served. A $5 donation was requested from individuals, $10 from organizations, and no one was turned away for a lack of funds.
It was a very exciting moment, and according to an original flyer from that meeting it urged people to join the “Just Cause Coalition” in putting just cause eviction protections on the November 2000 ballot. The meeting offered a lot of hope to the coalition of members and tenants that united to protect Oakland renters from greedy landlords and the notorious “eviction for profit” system that was rampant with no-cause evictions.
At that time, rents in Oakland increased around 30% during the past year… compared to less than 3% in salaries. Nonprofits experienced a 300% increase in reported evictions in 1999.
Before the Just Cause Coalition was formed, during the early to mid 1990s, tenant rights meetings were held during the evenings in downtown Oakland several times a month by a fellow named Doug Norman, along with attorney Ira Jacobowitz to offer free legal advice to renters with landlord problems.
After the Just Cause Coalition was formed on January 29, 2000 at the Oakland Public Library, it was at 10:30AM on April 12, 2000 in front of the Federal Building downtown Oakland that members of the Just Cause Coalition held an anti-eviction rally to protect 77 year old Herman Walker from eviction by the Oakland Housing Authority. Walker’s caregiver was found with a crack pipe, and he was facing eviction under HUD’s draconian One Strike Policy. The rally included attorney Ira Jacobowitz & attorney Anne Omura of the Eviction Defense Center, plus attorney Marc Janowitz of the East Bay Community Law Center including numerous others who were at the anti-eviction rally.
Soon after, on Monday, April 24, 2000, from noon till 1:00PM the members of the Just Cause Coalition a.k.a. Just Cause Oakland held an anti-eviction rally and “Campaign Kick Off” media event in front of a building owned at the time by a notorious slumlord named Richard Thomas.
This was an effort to get people involved in collecting signatures for the just cause eviction protection campaign being brought to the voters for the November 2000 ballot. The coalition kicked off it's anti-eviction campaign with a protest of around 30 tenants and activists in front of one of Richard Thomas's buildings near 6th Ave., and E. 19th St., in Oakland, because Thomas was evicting tenants to jack up the rents. In bib overalls and a white tee shirt, Mediterraneun tenant Gene Ramos spoke out against his no-cause eviction by Richard Thomas. James E. Vann of the Oakland Tenants Union was one of the guest speakers at the event, along with attorney Anne Omura and other guest speakers.
Numerous other attorneys were involved in the just cause eviction protection campaign including Phil Rapier, Leah Hess, Andrew Wolff, Laura Lane, John Murcko, Bill Simpich, Bob Salinas, Hunter Pyle, Roxanne Romell, Ken Greenstein, Ira Jacobowitz, Marc Janowitz, and other attorneys.
The just cause eviction protection campaign continued to gather support and would have major mobilizations on Saturdays at PUEBLO (1920 Park BLVD) during 2000. Signature gatherers would meet at PUEBLO and head out all across Oakland to collect signatures between 10:00AM and 2:00PM.
During 2000, numerous members of the just cause eviction protection campaign were able to reach the public with their message through interviews that occurred on KPFA radio, KQED radio, a show on Soul Beat hosted by Beverly Blythe, including articles in Street Spirit, the Oakland Tribune, Chronicle, East Bay Express, San Francisco Guardian and other local publications.
Due to massive rent increases during 1999, the median price for a studio apartment in Oakland was $713.00 per month, 1 bedroom rental units were $850.00 per month, and 2 bedroom units averaged out at $1,050.00 per month. The housing crisis that occurred due to the rent gouging going on by greedy landlords during 1998 through 1999 amounted to a 32% increase in rent for studios, a 17% increase for 1 bedroom units, and a massive 20% increase for 2 bedroom units. The rent gouging by greedy landlords occurred during a period in which the so-called 3% cap on annual rent increases still existed in Oakland.
Additionally, based on figures from Rental Resolutions in that period, during the year 2000 in Oakland, the minimum market rate monthly rents averaged out at $800.00-$900.00 for studio apartments, $850.00-$1,100.00 for 1 bedroom units, and $1200.00-$1500.00 for 2 bedroom units.
Unfortunately, the first just cause eviction protection campaign ran into a snag. According to an Oakland Tribune article dated Tuesday June 6, 2000, Antonia Scatton, the campaign manager for Just Cause Oakland stated that there was an error made in the campaign that may have cost them 6,000 to 7,000 signatures. As a result when it was time to turn in the signatures, the Just Cause Coalition had failed to collect enough valid signatures to bring the just cause eviction protections to the ballot during November of 2000.
However, despite the disastrous setback it did not deter the Just Cause Coalition from moving forward with a new campaign to protect Oakland renters from the greedy landlords and realtors.
January 2002 Just Cause Campaign Kick Off Event:
It was on January 26, 2002, that the Just Cause Coalition a.k.a. Just Cause Oakland kicked off a new just cause eviction protection campaign with its “Campaign Kick Off Event” at a 12:00PM noon rally at Oakland Acorn - 3205 Farnum (near Fruitvale Bart Station at the time).
According to an original flyer for the 2002 “Campaign Kick Off Event”, additionally it mentioned that there was a rally for tenant rights on January 22, 2002, at the Oakland City Hall Plaza to stop huge rent increases of 18% that were being proposed by the Oakland City Council.
The “Campaign Kick Off Event” and rally downtown Oakland was endorsed by Just Cause Oakland (JCO), People United for a Better Oakland (PUEBLO), Building Opportunities for Self Sufficiency (BOSS), West Oakland Anti-Displacement Network, Emergency Services Network (ESN), Campaign for Renters Rights, Centro Legal de la Raza, East Bay Tenants’ Bar Association, and many other groups.
This time the just cause eviction protection campaign was successful. During June of 2002, “Over 100 anti-eviction activists and supporters from 20 different groups around the Bay Area showed up for an event at the Oakland City Hall to turn in over 36,000 collected signatures for an anti-eviction protection measure. The signatures collected on petitions for a "just cause" evictions ordinance were delivered to the City Clerks Office, and next went to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters Office for certification. Activists were confident that the initiative petition drive would qualify if the City Council takes action by July 31 to place it on the ballot for November.”
It took over 300 volunteers to fulfill the goals of the petition drive for the just cause eviction protection initiative that became known as Measure EE, and it was during early February of 2002, that volunteers started collecting the signatures.
During November of 2002, Measure EE was passed by the voters in a narrow victory even though what was then known as the Rental Housing Association of Northern Alameda County, and its greedy landlord allies and realtors spent well over $500,000 to defeat Measure EE at the ballot. People power won a major victory against the greed of landlords and realtors.
Since then Oakland’s just cause eviction protections have worked to save tens of thousands of renters from no-cause evictions.
Causa Justa/Just Cause
On January 1, 2010, Just Cause Oakland and St. Peters Housing Committee began a transition period to merge into what is now known as Causa Justa/Just Cause. The organization has successfully transitioned to do much more than being just being involved in tenant rights.
If your a renter in Oakland and have questions about your rights, Causa Justa/Just Cause has a tenant rights hot line at 510/863-2687, and has tenant rights workshops at 3334 International BLVD.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
