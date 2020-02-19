Just Cause Oakland 20 years later, now called Causa Justa/Just Cause tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 11:15 PM by Lynda Carson

A 2008 protest in front of the California Hotel in Oakland. Members of Just Cause Oakland with tenants of the California Hotel that were facing illegal evictions, and illegal threats of having their water and electricity turned off!