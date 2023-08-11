From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Exposing the affordable housing “lottery” application fee scams
Exposing The Affordable Housing Lottery Scams:
As recent as March 7, 2023, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge sent out a nationwide notice in opposition to excessive rental application fees that may be duplicative, unnecessary, and may be a blatant rip off scam, affecting low-income renters and people of color.
As recent as March 7, 2023, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge sent out a nationwide notice in opposition to excessive rental application fees that may be duplicative, unnecessary, and may be a blatant rip off scam, affecting low-income renters and people of color.
Exposing the affordable housing “lottery” application fee scams
By Lynda Carson - August 11, 2023
Exposing the affordable housing “lottery” application fee scams as a way to protect the poor, elderly, and low-income renters locally, and across America from being ripped off by the so-called affordable housing industry. It is necessary to expose these despicable crooks to the public at large, to keep the public from being ripped off.
Presently, many local so-called affordable housing developers are charging the poor $35.00 to $50.00 or more in application fees to participate in a LOTTERY, just to see if they may be eligible to be on a waiting list. If they are lucky, the participant may be contacted someday in the next few years after being chosen from a so-called LOTTERY waiting list.
How many times have the same people seeking rental housing been ripped off by the same affordable housing developers, at different housing projects?
That's right! They have just been duped into paying into the so-called LOTTERY scam, and lost their money to the crooks and "poverty pimps" in the so-called affordable housing industry.
Meanwhile, the affordable housing industry is making out like a bunch of fat rats by ripping off the public at large with the LOTTERY application fees.
A Peek At The LOTTERY List Revealing How Many People Are Being Ripped Off:
A peek at the LOTTERY waiting list revealing how many poor people that may have paid a $35.00 to $50.00 application fee or more to be a part of the LOTTERY scam, reveals that hundreds and hundreds of people are blatantly being ripped off by the affordable housing developer’s LOTTERY application fees.
Click below...
https://res.cloudinary.com/exygy/image/upload/housingbayarea/Depot_Lottery_Rersults_sqhlbs.pdf
Meanwhile, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge and the Biden Administration have been condemning the excessive fees being charged to renters locally and all across the nation, that have been ripping them off in various rental scams.
In Part, HUD Secretary Fudge writes;
Click below...
https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PA/documents/Junk_Fees_Memo_SOHUD_signed.pdf
“Dear Colleagues,
Housing Providers, State and Local Leaders, As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD), I believe that every renter should know the true costs of finding and staying in their home, and any fees charged to renters should be fair and transparent. However, many renters today face fees that are hidden, duplicative, or unnecessary as part of the housing search and leasing process. These fees limit options for renters and strain household budgets, particularly for renters with low and modest incomes who already face high rental cost burdens.”
https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PA/documents/Junk_Fees_Memo_SOHUD_signed.pdf
Affordable Housing Developers Demand Low-Income Renters Pay An Application Fee To Play The So-Called LOTTERY SCAM:
As an example, The Berkeley Place demands that low-income renters must pay a $35.00 application fee to enter a LOTTERY scam just to get on a waiting list. This is in addition to a $35.00 credit check fee.
The Berkeley Place - $35.00 application fee - Lottery
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/2b91aadd-a76a-4515-aca3-4502776462eb/the_berkeley_place_2067_university_avenue_berkeley_ca
https://achousingchoices.org/housing-information-alameda-county/new-building-accepting-applications-for-vacant-1-and-2-bedrooms-lottery-at-the-berkeley-place-in-berkeley-ca-21250/
What to Expect - https://www.theberkeleyplace.com/
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
>>>>>>
Depot Community Apartments managed by the John Stewart Company wants low-income renters to pay a $35.00 application fee to be a participant in a LOTTERY scam.
2595 Depot Road , Hayward, CA 94545
JSCo
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/d342383d-99f6-4d42-a258-d64aff90261e/depot_community_apartments_2595_depot_road_hayward_ca
>>>>>>>
At the Bayview, these crooks want people to pay a $59.66 application fee to get on a LOTTERY list.
6701 Shellmound Street , Emeryville, CA 94608-0123
AMCAL Equities, LLC
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/0e2a6605-d676-40a0-8aeb-b9191caff5ef/bayview_6701_shellmound_street_emeryville_ca
>>>>>>>
At Aquatic Ashby, these crooks want people to pay a $53.00 application fee to play the LOTTERY.
3006 San Pablo Ave , Berkeley, CA 94702
Greystar
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/bb6ae43e-d57a-4668-bf1e-e928cc2ebed2/aquatic_ashby_3006_san_pablo_ave_berkeley_ca
>>>>>>>
At The Emery, these crooks want people to pay a $50.00 application fee to play the LOTTERY.
4510 Hubbard Street , Emeryville, CA 94608
Lennar Multi-Family Communities
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/2104b9ce-e7dc-4249-a63e-071960aa9956/the_emery_4510_hubbard_street_emeryville_ca
>>>>>>>
At Avance, these crooks want people to pay an application fee of $45.00 to play the LOTTERY.
4260 First Street , Livermore, CA 94551
MidPen Housing
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/1168ac23-f97c-40a0-8a51-ff81736432fe/avance_4260_first_street_livermore_ca
>>>>>>>
At Blake at Berkeley, these crooks want people to pay an application fee of $52.46 to play the LOTTERY.
2033 Blake Street , Berkeley, CA 94704
Greystar
What to Expect
Applicants will be contacted by the property agent in lottery rank order until vacancies are filled. All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed. Your application will be removed from the waitlist if you have made any fraudulent statements. If we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized. Should your application be chosen, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/d526acd4-a038-4eff-b917-77dd448fbbb6/blake_at_berkeley_2033_blake_street_berkeley_ca
>>>>>>>
At Foon Lok West, these crooks want poor people to pay an application fee of $20.00 to play the LOTTERY.
311 Ninth Ave , Oakland, CA 94606
MidPen Housing
For further information
Call (211)
26 1Br units are to be filled by homeless families or individuals from Alameda County Coordinate Entry System. Please dial 2-1-1 for to be referred to the closest Housing Resource Center.
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/b802eb20-867a-4519-98cc-fa02c6c92c22/foon_lok_west_311_ninth_ave_oakland_ca
>>>>>>>
At The Starling, these crooks want people to pay an application fee of $35.00 to play the LOTTERY.
170 Coronado Ave , Alameda, CA 94501
Eden Housing
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/9718c89c-36b8-4147-a9d5-e2446a70c250/the_starling_170_coronado_ave_alameda_ca
>>>>>>>
At Loro Landing, these crooks want people to pay an application fee of $35.00 to play the LOTTERY.
1604 San Leandro Blvd , San Leando, CA 94577
Eden
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/21c584a4-9239-4bc7-968a-79c9b1051175/loro_landing_1604_san_leandro_blvd_san_leando_ca
>>>>>>>
At 1475 167th Avenue, these crooks want people to pay an application fee of $30.00 to play the LOTTERY.
1475 167th Avenue , San Leandro (Ashland), CA 94578
Mercy Housing California
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/68dd35c8-1a54-4592-83b4-72166078c76f/1475_167_th_avenue_1475_167_th_avenue_san_leandro_ashland_ca
>>>>>>>
At Coliseum Place, these crooks want people to pay a $12.00 application fee to play the LOTTERY.
3300 Hawley Street , Oakland, CA 94621
Resources for Community Development
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/18735b00-89a1-49c1-932a-a5fbe5fb5d73/coliseum_place_3300_hawley_street_oakland_ca
>>>>>>>
At The Mix at SoHay, these crooks want people to pay a $52.46 application fee to play the LOTTERY.
29213 Mission Blvd. , Hayward, CA 94544
SoHay Apartments, LLC
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/e7b3fb5e-8f57-45f4-8565-1211431254f3/the_mix_at_so_hay_29213_mission_blvd_hayward_ca
>>>>>>>
At The Skylyne at Temescal, these crooks are demanding an application fee of $50.94 to play the LOTTERY.
3883 Turquoise Way , Oakland, CA 94609
BXP MacArthur LLC, DBA The Skylyne at Temescal
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/cb5c6a83-e362-41d6-8165-c92fdcbddc8e/the_skylyne_at_temescal_3883_turquoise_way_oakland_ca
>>>>>>>
At The Logan, these crooks want people to pay an application fee of $45.00 to play the LOTTERY.
5110 Telegraph , Oakland, CA 94609
Westbrook
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/d607971c-9b79-4345-b8c3-de3e030f62f2/the_logan_5110_telegraph_oakland_ca
>>>>>>>
At Jones Berkeley, these crooks want people to pay an application fee of $52.46 to play the LOTTERY.
1080 Jones St. , Berkeley, CA 94710
Shorenstein
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/83160f84-eb8f-49e1-94a2-208e1acb33aa/jones_berkeley_1080_jones_st_berkeley_ca
>>>>>>>
At Atlas, these crooks want people to pay an application fee of $52.46 to play the LOTTERY.
385 14th St , Oakland, CA 94607
Carmel Partners
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/d9598383-9430-4ee7-bc68-b6769f9cd700/atlas_385_14_th_st_oakland_ca
>>>>>>>
At Reilly Station, these crooks want people to pay an application fee of $35.00 to play the LOTTERY.
45108 Tom Blalock Street , Fremont, CA 94539
Eden Housing
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to enter a lottery for currently vacant apartments.
Once the application period closes, eligible applicants will be placed in order based on lottery rank.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect lottery rank order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/38b34d9d-591b-4334-a623-4776e2bbdbee/reilly_station_45108_tom_blalock_street_fremont_ca
>>>>>>>
At 5421 at Dublin Station, they want people to pay an application fee of $52.03 to get on a wait list.
5421 Campbell Lane , Dublin, CA 94568
UDR
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to currently vacant apartments on a first come, first serve basis.
Eligibile applicants will be contacted on a first come first serve basis until vacancies are filled.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect first come, first serve order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/7c98a1d2-e617-4884-ac74-032b61135b4d/5421_at_dublin_station_5421_campbell_lane_dublin_ca
>>>>>>>
At Corsair Flats II for Seniors 62+, they want people to pay a $35.00 application fee to get on a wait list.
171 W Atlantic Avenue , Alameda, CA 94501
Eden Housing
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to currently vacant apartments on a first come, first serve basis.
Eligibile applicants will be contacted on a first come first serve basis until vacancies are filled.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect first come, first serve order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/5da8bd6c-ae41-4c97-b5ac-ddcab07366f9/corsair_flats_ii_for_seniors_62_171_w_atlantic_avenue_alameda_ca
>>>>>>>
At Dublin Station at Windsor, low-income people have to pay $59.66 application fee just to get on a wait list.
5300 Iron Horse Pwky , Dublin, CA 94568
Windsor Communities
What to Expect
Applicants are applying for an open waitlist and not a currently vacant apartment.
Eligible applicants will be placed on the waitlist. When vacancies become available, applicants will contacted by the property manager on a first come, first serve basis.
If you are contacted by the property manager, all of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect waitlist order.
Your application may be removed from the waitlist if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/45432777-17fa-462b-a188-90d69fa35c6b/dublin_station_at_windsor_5300_iron_horse_pwky_dublin_ca
>>>>>>
At Alexan Webster, people have to pay a $52.00 application fee to get on a wait list.
2330 Webster Street , Oakland, CA 94612
Trammel Crow Residential
What to Expect
One application per person over 18 year old. Original ID and Social Security card must be available. Proof of income and financial statement are required.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/19c24c16-3ecc-4a0e-996e-76b507cd6d71/alexan_webster_2330_webster_street_oakland_ca
>>>>>>>
The Ambassador wants people to pay a $35.00 application fee to get on a wait list.
3610 Peralta Street , Emeryville, CA 94608
What to Expect
Applicants are applying to currently vacant apartments on a first come, first serve basis.
Eligibile applicants will be contacted on a first come first serve basis until vacancies are filled.
All of the information that you have provided will be verified and your eligibility confirmed.
Housing preferences, if applicable, will affect first come, first serve order.
Your application may be removed if you have made any fraudulent statements. For properties with housing preferences, if we cannot verify a housing preference that you have claimed, you will not receive the preference but will not be otherwise penalized.
If you are contacted by the property manager, be prepared to fill out a more detailed application and provide required supporting documents.
https://housing.acgov.org/listing/ab2de5f2-c569-41f2-96e3-daca29f70248/the_ambassador_3610_peralta_street_emeryville_ca
>>>>>>
I am writing the above article to expose the affordable housing LOTTERY scam, in opposition to the affordable housing LOTTERY scams, and urge people to refuse to pay the application fee LOTTERY scams being foisted upon them by the “poverty Pimps” of the so-called affordable housing industry.
-Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
