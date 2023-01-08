From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Election deniers and Freedom Caucus extort more power through Kevin McCarthy
Recent Battle Over The Speaker Of The House Is A Continuation Of The January 6 Attack On The Capitol!
Election deniers and Freedom Caucus extort more power through Kevin McCarthy
By Lynda Carson - January 8, 2023
Last week, around 20 right-wing fascist Republican holdouts in the House of Representative’s who are mostly election deniers, members of the extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus, or both, held the House of Representatives hostage for four days by withholding their support for Kevin McCarthy to be the Speaker of the House, until they got what they wanted, which was to seize power in the new Congress.
In what is known as “selling one’s office” or “influence peddling”, after 15 rounds of voting, fascist Republican, Kevin McCarthy made enough political power concessions to the powerful right-wing fascist Republican holdouts of the Freedom Caucus to meet their demands, in return for enough of their their votes to become the latest Speaker of the House. They call this, “Democracy”.
Reportedly, McCarthy, in return for obtaining enough votes from the Freedom Caucus to become the Speaker of the House, he agreed to vote separately on the next 12 different appropriation bills—from housing to agriculture to defense spending to transportation—rather than allow them to be bundled together as an omnibus spending bill, such as the one recently passed by Congress to fund the federal government for FY 2023. This is a major concession that threatens most of our nation's domestic federal programs during the next FY 2024, because the Freedom Caucus seized power in Congress in recent days by extorting power from Kevin McCarthy in return for making him the Speaker of the House. This is an absolute disaster in the making.
McCarthy also sold us out by agreeing to cap discretionary spending at the same levels they were at the beginning of the Biden Administration for both defense and domestic spending, as part of a scheme to balance the federal budget within 10 years, and drastically cut the federal budget for many domestic federal programs that assist the American public.
In Brief - The Freedom Caucus:
Mostly white supremacists, members of the extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus a.k.a. House Freedom Caucus are loyal Trump supporters who supported Trump’s attempt to seize power in a coup, and overturn the election results on January 6, that brought President Biden into power.
They are determined to seize absolute power one way or another in our country, and demolish the federal government as we know it, including the Affordable Care Act, our voting rights, in addition to many domestic federal programs including Social Security.
As agents of chaos and destruction, the extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus a.k.a. House Freedom Caucus, is financially supported by it’s PAC through campaign donations given to the House Freedom Fund.
A summary of the House Freedom Fund reveals that Scott Perry, chair of the Freedom Caucus, who was also a holdout recently and bitter vocal critic of Kevin McCarthy, is the top recipient of their campaign funding recently.
The bitter Speaker of the House political right-wing fascist spectacle that erupted last week in the House of Representatives was something that has not been seen in our country for over the past hundred years. Though not quite as explosive as the Reichstag fire of 1933 in Germany years ago when the Nazis took power, or the 1993 October Coup that occurred in Russia between Boris Yeltsin and the Supreme Soviet of the Russian Federation, the power struggle in the Republican party with the Freedom Caucus that occurred in the House of Representatives last week is reminiscent of the events mentioned above. This was an extreme power grab and political stand-off of a magnitude that will have long lasting negative effects in regards to the future of this country, and the on-going funding battles to keep the federal government up, and running.
The recent battle over the Speaker of the House with the members of the Freedom Caucus extorting power in the House of Representatives, in return for voting for Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House, reveals how ruthless and brutal they are in their efforts to take absolute control of the federal government one way, or another.
They are an extreme threat to our so-called democracy and way of life. They have no qualms about over throwing, or over turning elections to obtain absolute power. They want to be in control of a dictatorship in the United States of America, and are well on their way of obtaining it with the assistance of Kevin McCarthy, the extreme right-wing U.S. Supreme Court, and the powerful corporations who want to avoid taxes, and rules and regulations, by any means necessary.
Kevin McCarthy will go down in history as the dupe who delivered our country into the hands of right-wing extremists, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists who want absolute power and control of a dictatorship in the United States of America.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - January 8, 2023
Last week, around 20 right-wing fascist Republican holdouts in the House of Representative’s who are mostly election deniers, members of the extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus, or both, held the House of Representatives hostage for four days by withholding their support for Kevin McCarthy to be the Speaker of the House, until they got what they wanted, which was to seize power in the new Congress.
In what is known as “selling one’s office” or “influence peddling”, after 15 rounds of voting, fascist Republican, Kevin McCarthy made enough political power concessions to the powerful right-wing fascist Republican holdouts of the Freedom Caucus to meet their demands, in return for enough of their their votes to become the latest Speaker of the House. They call this, “Democracy”.
Reportedly, McCarthy, in return for obtaining enough votes from the Freedom Caucus to become the Speaker of the House, he agreed to vote separately on the next 12 different appropriation bills—from housing to agriculture to defense spending to transportation—rather than allow them to be bundled together as an omnibus spending bill, such as the one recently passed by Congress to fund the federal government for FY 2023. This is a major concession that threatens most of our nation's domestic federal programs during the next FY 2024, because the Freedom Caucus seized power in Congress in recent days by extorting power from Kevin McCarthy in return for making him the Speaker of the House. This is an absolute disaster in the making.
McCarthy also sold us out by agreeing to cap discretionary spending at the same levels they were at the beginning of the Biden Administration for both defense and domestic spending, as part of a scheme to balance the federal budget within 10 years, and drastically cut the federal budget for many domestic federal programs that assist the American public.
In Brief - The Freedom Caucus:
Mostly white supremacists, members of the extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus a.k.a. House Freedom Caucus are loyal Trump supporters who supported Trump’s attempt to seize power in a coup, and overturn the election results on January 6, that brought President Biden into power.
They are determined to seize absolute power one way or another in our country, and demolish the federal government as we know it, including the Affordable Care Act, our voting rights, in addition to many domestic federal programs including Social Security.
As agents of chaos and destruction, the extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus a.k.a. House Freedom Caucus, is financially supported by it’s PAC through campaign donations given to the House Freedom Fund.
A summary of the House Freedom Fund reveals that Scott Perry, chair of the Freedom Caucus, who was also a holdout recently and bitter vocal critic of Kevin McCarthy, is the top recipient of their campaign funding recently.
The bitter Speaker of the House political right-wing fascist spectacle that erupted last week in the House of Representatives was something that has not been seen in our country for over the past hundred years. Though not quite as explosive as the Reichstag fire of 1933 in Germany years ago when the Nazis took power, or the 1993 October Coup that occurred in Russia between Boris Yeltsin and the Supreme Soviet of the Russian Federation, the power struggle in the Republican party with the Freedom Caucus that occurred in the House of Representatives last week is reminiscent of the events mentioned above. This was an extreme power grab and political stand-off of a magnitude that will have long lasting negative effects in regards to the future of this country, and the on-going funding battles to keep the federal government up, and running.
The recent battle over the Speaker of the House with the members of the Freedom Caucus extorting power in the House of Representatives, in return for voting for Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House, reveals how ruthless and brutal they are in their efforts to take absolute control of the federal government one way, or another.
They are an extreme threat to our so-called democracy and way of life. They have no qualms about over throwing, or over turning elections to obtain absolute power. They want to be in control of a dictatorship in the United States of America, and are well on their way of obtaining it with the assistance of Kevin McCarthy, the extreme right-wing U.S. Supreme Court, and the powerful corporations who want to avoid taxes, and rules and regulations, by any means necessary.
Kevin McCarthy will go down in history as the dupe who delivered our country into the hands of right-wing extremists, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists who want absolute power and control of a dictatorship in the United States of America.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network