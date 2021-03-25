From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thu Mar 25 2021 (Updated 03/26/21)Bay Area Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers' Union Drive
SF Protest and Oakland Caravan Confront Amazon's Anti-Labor Practices
On March 20, there was a demonstration in San Francisco next to the Recology plant. The protest was specifically in opposition to Amazon's plan to build another giant warehouse on the site, and generally to support the Alabama Amazon workers trying to form a union.
In the afternoon, Oakland saw a large car caravan and rally, including a demonstration in front of Amazon owned Whole Foods. These were some of the many expressions of support throughout California and the nation for the 6000 Bessemer, Alabama workers who are fighting to form a recognized labor union. Voting in the certification election will end March 30.
The unionization drive has garnered national attention. Even Joe Biden has (sort of) expressed his support. A successful drive will create the first union at the giant corporation, headed by the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, who makes $35 million an hour. He has defeated all previous unionization attempts and is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on union busting law firms and consultants to defeat this one.
