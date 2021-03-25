top
Thu Mar 25 2021 (Updated 03/26/21)
Bay Area Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers' Union Drive
SF Protest and Oakland Caravan Confront Amazon's Anti-Labor Practices
On March 20, there was a demonstration in San Francisco next to the Recology plant. The protest was specifically in opposition to Amazon's plan to build another giant warehouse on the site, and generally to support the Alabama Amazon workers trying to form a union.

In the afternoon, Oakland saw a large car caravan and rally, including a demonstration in front of Amazon owned Whole Foods. These were some of the many expressions of support throughout California and the nation for the 6000 Bessemer, Alabama workers who are fighting to form a recognized labor union. Voting in the certification election will end March 30.

The unionization drive has garnered national attention. Even Joe Biden has (sort of) expressed his support. A successful drive will create the first union at the giant corporation, headed by the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, who makes $35 million an hour. He has defeated all previous unionization attempts and is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on union busting law firms and consultants to defeat this one.

photo Protest at Amazon's New SF Warehouse Site | photo Oakland Caravan, Traffic Jam, and Rally to Support Amazon Union Drive | photo We Have Your Back! Amazon Bessemer Oakland Supporters Rally & Caravan

See Also: photo Seven Hundred SEIU 87 Janitors In SF Strike For PPE & A Contract: 26 Have Died From Covid | photo Stop Union Busting! Namibian Mineworkers Swakop Uranium Miners Protest Chinese Bosses
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
