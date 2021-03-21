Continuing Actions in Support of Alabama Amazon Workers' Union Drive

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Building on the morning's SF protest in the international day of action in support of Amazon workers struggling to unionize, about fifty cars assembled in Bart's Lake Merritt station parking lot for a caravan.Emblazoned with posters and accompanied by bicycles, the noisy caravan made its through download Oakland with the cyclists stopping cross traffic and waving cars through red lights and stop signs.The caravan paused in front of Amazon's Whole Food Market for a frank delivery of its views regarding the unionization struggle of Amazon's Bessemer, Alabama workers.. They created a monumental traffic jam..Then on to Snow Park for a rally where speakers blasted Jeff Bezos's $35 million per hour income and demanded changes in the system that allows this.The unionization drive has drawn national attention and its success or failure will have consequences throughout Amazon's massive operations and on unions nation wide.Participation in the day's events exceeded expectations as all looked forward the the Union certification vote on March 30.