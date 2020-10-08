From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thu Oct 8 2020 (Updated 10/09/20)Poor People's Caravan Targets Senators Feinstein and Harris
Glide Memorial's Ongoing Work on Behalf of Economic Justice
On Monday, October 5, a Poor People's Campaign car caravan demonstrated in front of Senators Feinstein's and Harris' San Francisco offices. Led by a truck with a large sign demanding that McConnell not steal the Supreme Court, about thirty cars, a motorcycle and a bicycle assembled in the ILWU parking lot on second street and made their way to the Senators' downtown offices. As noted in their event notice, it was a protest against:"the meanness, misery, and mayhem of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Senate enablers.
Glide Memorial, though nominally a United Methodist Church has forged its own moral mission, engendering much friction with the United Methodist establishment. Dispensing with almost almost all traditional Christian narrative and ritual, it has recast its mission as a celebration with art and music of all of humanity in all of its diversity.
Glide Memorial, with its many years as a unique San Francisco institution, has taken up the cause of society's impoverished and ignored. Declaring poverty a sin and those who inflict or ignore it sinners, the Poor People's Campaign embodies this activism.
