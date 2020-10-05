Political action as applied morality

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Monday, October 5, a Poor People's Campaign car caravan demonstrated in front of Senators Feinstein's and Harris' San Francisco offices. Led by a truck with a large sign demanding that McConnell not steal the Supreme Court, about thirty cars, a motorcycle and a bicycle assembled in the ILWU parking lot on second street and made their way to the Senators' downtown offices. As noted in their event notice, it was a protest against:

the meanness, misery, and mayhem of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Senate enablers.

Furthermore:

States across the nation are taking the fight to their Senators’ offices with car caravans, as well as a massive, at-home call-in campaign to all US Senators demanding they stop McConnell's cynical and hypocritical Supreme Court nomination process and pass a full relief COVID package now!



We protest: Stacking the Supreme Court, Suppressing the Vote, Sabotaging the USPS, Stopping the Stimulus, Stealing Healthcare, Stifling Living Wages, Separating Families and the infection and virus of greed, lust for power, and racism.

Stop the Senate's Sins - Stacking the Supreme Court Stop the Senate's Sins - Suppressing the Vote Stop the Senate's Sins - Sabotaging the USPS Stop the Senate's Sins - Stopping the Relief Package Stop the Senate's Sins - Stealing Healthcare Stop the Senate's Sins - Stifling Living Wages Stop the Senate's Sins - Stopping Police Reform Stop the Senate's Sins - Separating Families No Confirmation before Inauguration Justice for Breonna!