top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Poor People's Caravan Targets Senators Feinstein and Harris
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
Political action as applied morality
sm_01_map_2020-10-04_at_2.32.17_pm.jpg
original image (1254x860)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Monday, October 5, a Poor People's Campaign car caravan demonstrated in front of Senators Feinstein's and Harris' San Francisco offices. Led by a truck with a large sign demanding that McConnell not steal the Supreme Court, about thirty cars, a motorcycle and a bicycle assembled in the ILWU parking lot on second street and made their way to the Senators' downtown offices. As noted in their event notice, it was a protest against:

the meanness, misery, and mayhem of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Senate enablers.

Furthermore:

States across the nation are taking the fight to their Senators’ offices with car caravans, as well as a massive, at-home call-in campaign to all US Senators demanding they stop McConnell's cynical and hypocritical Supreme Court nomination process and pass a full relief COVID package now!

We protest: Stacking the Supreme Court, Suppressing the Vote, Sabotaging the USPS, Stopping the Stimulus, Stealing Healthcare, Stifling Living Wages, Separating Families and the infection and virus of greed, lust for power, and racism.

Cars were decorated with signs reading:
  1. Stop the Senate's Sins - Stacking the Supreme Court
  2. Stop the Senate's Sins - Suppressing the Vote
  3. Stop the Senate's Sins - Sabotaging the USPS
  4. Stop the Senate's Sins - Stopping the Relief Package
  5. Stop the Senate's Sins - Stealing Healthcare
  6. Stop the Senate's Sins - Stifling Living Wages
  7. Stop the Senate's Sins - Stopping Police Reform
  8. Stop the Senate's Sins - Separating Families
  9. No Confirmation before Inauguration
  10. Justice for Breonna!
Sound amplification and FM broadcasting to the caravan was provided by The Distributed Sound Collective.

Similar car caravans were simultaneously held in dozens of towns and cities throughout the country.

All high resolution photos
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_02_20279-850_5434.jpg
original image (1919x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_03_20279-850_5439.jpg
original image (1813x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_04_20279-850_5440.jpg
original image (2006x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_05_20279-850_5445.jpg
original image (1727x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_06_20279-850_5455.jpg
original image (1400x1839)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_07_20279-852_6921.jpg
original image (1400x2275)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_08_20279-850_5465.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_09_20279-850_5480.jpg
original image (2081x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_10_20279-850_5493.jpg
original image (2071x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_11_20279-850_5502.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_12_20279-852_6928.jpg
original image (1983x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_13_20279-850_5528.jpg
original image (1400x1939)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_14_20279-852_6936.jpg
original image (2030x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:50 PM
sm_15_20279-852_6941.jpg
original image (1992x1400)
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livest...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code