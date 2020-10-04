

____________________________________________________________ Join the People People's Campaign online in protest against the meanness, misery,and mayhem of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Senate enablers.States across the nation are taking the fight to their Senators’ offices with car caravans,as well as a massive, at-home call-in campaign to all US Senators demanding they stop McConnell's cynical and hypocritical Supreme Court nomination process andpass a full relief COVID package now!We protest: Stacking the Supreme Court, Suppressing the Vote, Sabotaging the USPS,Stopping the Stimulus, Stealing Healthcare, Stifling Living Wages, Separating Familiesand the infection and virus of greed, lust for power, and racism.Forward together, not one step back!PROTEST FROM HOME: GO TO THE "CALL TO ACTION" SECTION BELOWDigital Protest livestream starting at 12:30 PM PT:PPC website: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/ Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/ ____________________________________________________________This Digital March on Mitch McConnell is in conjunction with the in-personSan Francisco Car Caravan & March Protest happening today with theBay Area Poor People's Campaign, as well as car caravan protests nationwide.SAN FRANCISCO protest information here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/29/18837153.php ____________________________________________________________COVID Pandemic Relief Needed Now!The HEROES Act was passed by the House of Representatives back in May, butMajority Leader McConnell has not allowed the bill to be taken up by the Senate,and is now more concerned with ramming through a SCOTUS confirmation.The HEROES Act would grant a second round of $1200 stimulus checks including to noncitizens/immigrants who file yearly income taxes, extends the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement benefit through January 2021, has an eviction moratorium & emergency rent payment assistance, and allocates funds for safe, secure voting during COVID as well as US Postal Service funds.Then, the House passed the separate Delivering for America Act to at least protect and fully fund the USPS in time for the November election. That legislation is being stalled by McConnell, as well.Instead, McConnell and GOP Senators back the Senate HEALS Act which does not extend the federal moratorium on evictions, has inadequate housing relief, would cut the unemployment enhancement down to $200, allocates enormous sums for the military, and has ZERO provisions for safe voting or the US Postal service.Under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will leave citizens and states with fewer protections and funds.Additionally, despite the count of over 208,000+ Americans dead from COVID-19, the McConnell-led Senate's attention is instead focused on rushing a Supreme Court nominee to confirmation—one that believes in dismantling health care, during a pandemic!____________________________________________________________CALL TO ACTIONFlood the phones of Majority Leader McConnell to demand a full and just relief package. Call and demand passage of the HEROES Act now!PPC special phone calling link (esp. for those outside of Kentucky):The system will call your phone and patch you through.PLEASE HAVE YOUR PHONE READY.OR317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510ph: (202) 224-2541fax*: (202) 224-2499general switch board: (202) 224-3121*Anyone can send a faxed letter from any state. No need to be in Kentucky.ALSO: PHONE OR EMAIL SENATOR FEINSTEIN and SENATOR HARRIS TODAY TO--SUPPORT THEM TO KEEP PUSHING THE HEROES ACT--SUPPORT THEIR STAND: NO SCOTUS CONFIRMATION UNTIL INAUGURATION!"CC" the email to your congressmember to let your rep know that you are in contact with your senators on these important issues.Find your congressmember here: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative ____________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 4th, 2020 8:56 AM