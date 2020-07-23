From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thu Jul 23 2020Joaquin Murrieta and the Road to Three Rocks
Arroyo de Cantua: History is Seldom a Straight Road
Pre-statehood Alta California was home to immigrants from Europe and Latin America, although most of the population spoke indigenous languages and Spanish. In 1848, gold was discovered in the confluence of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. Shortly after, a young married couple, not yet in their twenties, arrived in California. They were Joaquin and Carmelita Felíz de Murrieta.
White settler colonizers soon concluded that California had to become a part of the United States, although it was unclear whether it would be a slave or free state. They also had to rid the land of the Miwoks, who for three thousand years, had occupied the Sierra landscape surrounding the richest veins of ore.
Next, they turned to the “Mexicans” and other Spanish speakers, but that would require the creation of a myth. They needed a ruthless bandit who could simultaneously appear in distinct and distant locations, steal horses and valuables and allegedly kill a few defenseless settlers.
Read More
White settler colonizers soon concluded that California had to become a part of the United States, although it was unclear whether it would be a slave or free state. They also had to rid the land of the Miwoks, who for three thousand years, had occupied the Sierra landscape surrounding the richest veins of ore.
Next, they turned to the “Mexicans” and other Spanish speakers, but that would require the creation of a myth. They needed a ruthless bandit who could simultaneously appear in distinct and distant locations, steal horses and valuables and allegedly kill a few defenseless settlers.
Read More
07/23/20 Arroyo de Cantua: History is Seldom a Straight Road Front Page | Labor & Workers | Central Valley07/22/20 Abolish Police Marchers Target Santa Cruz Mission Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/21/20 Protesters Shut Down Drive-Thru at Oakland McDonald's Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | East Bay07/21/20 Oaklanders Stepping Up to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Amongst Unhoused Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay07/21/20 Murder of Vanessa Guillen: From Me Too to George Floyd Front Page | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Womyn | Central Valley07/21/20 Graffiti and Noise Demo Targets Oakland Mayor's House in the Hills Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay07/16/20 Protest Sparked by Outrage Upon Release of Body Cam Footage Front Page | Racial Justice | North Bay / Marin07/14/20 Alternative Independence Day Events Include Marches, Caravans, and Flag Burnings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/27/20 Largest Juneteenth Demonstrations Ever in the Bay Area and Beyond Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/15/20 Vigil Held at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's House to Demand Police Be Defunded Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections06/03/20 Bay Area George Floyd Protests Met with Police Tear Gas, Projectiles, and Curfews Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: Central Valley | Labor & Workers | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network