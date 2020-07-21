From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tue Jul 21 2020 (Updated 07/22/20)Strike for Black Lives and Working People at McDonald's
Protesters Shut Down Drive-Thru at Oakland McDonald's
On July 20, as part of the national Strike for Black Lives, protesters marched on a McDonald's restaurant in Oakland. The demonstration was part of a nationwide action called “Strike for Black Lives.” McDonald's and other fast food restaurants were targeted for not taking adequate precautions against Covid-19 for their workers, predominantly Black and Brown people.
Protesters marched up Telegraph Avenue and into the parking lot at the McDonald's at Telegraph and 45th Street. They proceeded to block off the drive through with big signs that read that the restaurant was closed due to Covid health hazards. Demonstrators also kneeled for eight minutes and forty-six seconds in remembrance of George Floyd, murdered by police.
The combined rooftop and ground demonstration was emphasizing not only the Black Lives Matter movement but demands by McDonald's workers for respect, dignity and, specifically, for adequate on the job protective equipment. The action was part of an evolving movement reaffirming rights and respect for working people and demanding that genuine racial equality be finally achieved.
