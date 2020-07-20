From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Strike for Black Lives targets McDonald's
Video of marchers going up Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, CA to the McDonald's restaurant at Telegraph and 45th Street.
July 20, 2020
Video by Jonathan Nack
Oakland, CA
July 20, 2020
Video by Jonathan Nack
Oakland, CA
Protesters marched on a McDonald's restaurant in Oakland, California today. The action was part of today's “Strike for Black Lives” a nationwide action that organizers say are taking place in 100 cities across the country. McDonald's and other fast food restaurants were targeted for not taking adequate precautions against Covid-19 for their workers, predominantly Black and Brown people.
Protesters marched up Telegraph Avenue and into the parking lot at the McDonald's at Telegraph and 45th Street. They proceeded to block off the drive through with big signs that read that the restaurant was closed due to Covid health hazards.
According to a report in the Washington Post, the strikers are calling for “an unequivocal declaration that Black Lives Matter” from business and political leaders, and urging government officials to “re-imagine our economy and democracy” with civil rights in mind. Organizers also are calling on businesses to “dismantle racism, white supremacy, and economic exploitation” and ensure access to union organizing, according to a list of demands posted on the strike’s website, reported the Washington Post.
This is the first call for a general strike on a social issue in living memory that includes significant union involvement. The strike is spearheaded by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Movement for Black lives. A number of important unions have endorsed the action, including the Teamsters, unions representing teachers, farm workers, supermarket, communication, restaurant, hotel, workers, the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, Jobs with Justice, and Fight for $15 and a Union.
Many social justice organizations also endorsed today's strike including the Poor People's Movement, CODE PINK, Move On, Progressive Democrats of America, and the Blackout Collective. Major environmental groups also endorsed the strike including 350.org, the Sierra Club, Greenpeace, and the League of Conservation Voters.
For more information: https://j20strikeforblacklives.org/
Protesters marched up Telegraph Avenue and into the parking lot at the McDonald's at Telegraph and 45th Street. They proceeded to block off the drive through with big signs that read that the restaurant was closed due to Covid health hazards.
According to a report in the Washington Post, the strikers are calling for “an unequivocal declaration that Black Lives Matter” from business and political leaders, and urging government officials to “re-imagine our economy and democracy” with civil rights in mind. Organizers also are calling on businesses to “dismantle racism, white supremacy, and economic exploitation” and ensure access to union organizing, according to a list of demands posted on the strike’s website, reported the Washington Post.
This is the first call for a general strike on a social issue in living memory that includes significant union involvement. The strike is spearheaded by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Movement for Black lives. A number of important unions have endorsed the action, including the Teamsters, unions representing teachers, farm workers, supermarket, communication, restaurant, hotel, workers, the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, Jobs with Justice, and Fight for $15 and a Union.
Many social justice organizations also endorsed today's strike including the Poor People's Movement, CODE PINK, Move On, Progressive Democrats of America, and the Blackout Collective. Major environmental groups also endorsed the strike including 350.org, the Sierra Club, Greenpeace, and the League of Conservation Voters.
For more information: https://j20strikeforblacklives.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network