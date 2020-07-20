top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Strike for Black Lives and Working People at McDonald's
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
Oakland demonstration part of National Day of Reckoning
sm_01_2020-07-20_17-15-44850_2399.jpg
original image (1400x2102)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

On Monday,July 20, as part of the national Strike for Black Lives, activist and demonstrators assembled at Oakland's Mosswood Park for their march. After several speeches they massed on Webster Street and marched to McDonalds on Telegraph Ave. The marchers were a diverse group of about three hundred Black, Latinx, White and children.

At the McDonalds parking lot, while displaying many large banners, making speeches and giving press interviews, ladders were placed against the building and banners and signs were carried to the building's roof.

Demonstrators kneeled for eight minutes and forty six seconds in remembrance of George Floyd, murdered by police.

The combined rooftop and ground demonstration was emphasizing not only the Black Lives Matter movement but demands by McDonalds workers for respect, dignity and, specifically, for adequate on the job protective equipment. The action was part of an evolving national movement reaffirming rights and repect for working people and demanding that genuine racial equality be finally achieved.

§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_02_2020-07-20_18-38-52852_5702.jpg
original image (1879x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_03_2020-07-20_17-41-41852_5715.jpg
original image (1982x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_04_2020-07-20_18-46-47852_5732.jpg
original image (2014x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_05_2020-07-20_18-29-57852_5759.jpg
original image (1987x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_06_2020-07-20_17-35-57850_2343.jpg
original image (2032x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_07_2020-07-20_17-19-13850_2400.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_08_2020-07-20_17-07-29850_2411.jpg
original image (1400x1901)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_09_2020-07-20_16-43-23852_5763.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_10_2020-07-20_16-38-58852_5769.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_11_2020-07-20_16-22-36850_2434.jpg
original image (1972x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_12_2020-07-20_16-13-37850_2444.jpg
original image (2034x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_13_2020-07-20_15-42-14850_2495.jpg
original image (1400x2102)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_14_2020-07-20_16-04-32852_5779.jpg
original image (1688x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_15_2020-07-20_16-00-29852_5785.jpg
original image (1916x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_16_2020-07-20_16-31-37852_5793.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_17_2020-07-20_16-28-51850_2578.jpg
original image (1400x1936)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_18_2020-07-20_17-12-05850_2589.jpg
original image (1967x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_19_2020-07-20_16-36-00850_2593.jpg
original image (2021x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 9:47 PM
sm_20_2020-07-20_15-48-33850_2599.jpg
original image (1935x1400)
