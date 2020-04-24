From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fri Apr 24 2020Santa Cruz Refuses to Implement Project Roomkey
Demonstrators Demand Santa Cruz Provide Hotel Vouchers for the Homeless
Community members in Santa Cruz organized a "physical distancing" protest on April 20 to demand the City and County of Santa Cruz provide hotel vouchers for the homeless during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Homeless people and their supporters organized the demonstration following California Governor Gavin Newsom's press conference statement on April 18 that cities and municipalities that are blocking the State's effort to provide hotels for the homeless will be "judged" by history.
Newsom declined to name the specific cities that were not accepting funds, but he had strong words for them. “I just want to encourage those cities that are blocking efforts like this to consider themselves in the context of others…to consider their actions in the context and annals of history," Newsom said. “They’ll judge themselves, not just be judged by others, by the extent they help the least among us.”
Read More | April 24 Demo
Newsom declined to name the specific cities that were not accepting funds, but he had strong words for them. “I just want to encourage those cities that are blocking efforts like this to consider themselves in the context of others…to consider their actions in the context and annals of history," Newsom said. “They’ll judge themselves, not just be judged by others, by the extent they help the least among us.”
Read More | April 24 Demo
04/24/20 Demonstrators Demand Santa Cruz Provide Hotel Vouchers for the Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/23/20 Help the Santa Cruz Hub Survive Unpredictable Times Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/22/20 Mendocino Community Organizes to Protect Public Health from Wood Pellet Plant Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Coast04/22/20 San Leandro Police Execute Black Man in Walmart Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay04/21/20 Protests Highlight Coronavirus Response Incompetence, Demand Trump/Pence Out Now Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections04/18/20 No Public Input Before Poor People Locked Out at Two SF BART Stations Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco04/12/20 Watsonville Community Members Give Thanks to Farmworkers Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/12/20 More Than 100 Cars Demand Housing for Unsheltered Neighbors During Pandemic Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections04/12/20 Workers Risking Their Lives at McDonald's Demand Hazard Pay, Protective Gear Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | South Bay | East Bay | California | Immigrant Rights04/08/20 Ramsey Orta Denied Basic Safety Measures in Solitary Confinement as COVID-19 Spreads Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S.04/08/20 COVID-19 Targets Communities with Respiratory Illnesses from Air Pollution Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network