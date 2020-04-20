top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Demonstrators Demand Santa Cruz Provide Hotel Vouchers for the Homeless
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
Community members in Santa Cruz organized a "physical distancing" protest today to demand the City and County of Santa Cruz provide hotel vouchers for the homeless during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The demonstration was organized following California Governor Gavin Newsom's statements made during a press conference on April 18 that cities and municipalities that are blocking the State's effort to provide hotels for the homeless will be "judged" by history.
sm_1_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_ocean_street_project_room_key.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
Newsom declined to name the specific cities that were not accepting funds, but he had strong words for them. “I just want to encourage those cities that are blocking efforts like this to consider themselves in the context of others…to consider their actions in the context and annals of history," Newsom said. “They’ll judge themselves, not just be judged by others, by the extent they help the least among us.”

Demonstrators in Santa Cruz, some with fixed housing and some without, spaced themselves out along Ocean Street at the "Welcome to Santa Cruz" sign. They held signs that read: "Newsom, Look at Santa Cruz," "Our City is is refusing to give motel rooms to the homeless," "Santa Cruz Supervisors, City Council, Stop Blocking Project Roomkey," "Motel Rooms Now to Stop Covid-19," "San Jose is Doing it," "Renters & Homeless Unite for Justice," "Everyone Needs Housing No Matter What," "Provide Motel Rooms Not Just for the Sick," "Where Did the Money Go?" "I Need A Safe Place, Where are the Motel Vouchers?" and "Where are Governor Newsom's Promised Buildings and Camps?"

Organizers of the demonstration included members of Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, the Santa Cruz Chapter of the California Homeless Union, and Homeless United for Friendship and Freedom (HUFF).


All photos are Copyright 2020 by Alex Darocy, and are available for non-commercial use by permission.
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_2_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_ocean_street.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_3_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_ocean_street.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Alicia Kuhl of the Santa Cruz Chapter of the California Homeless Union
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_4_alicia_kuhl_santa_cruz_homeless_union_motel_voucher_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_ocean_street.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_5_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_ocean_street.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_6_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_ocean_street_gavin_newsom.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_7_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_ocean_street_california_governor_gavin_newsom.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Robert Norse of Homeless United for Friendship and Freedom (HUFF)
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_8_robert_norse_huff_motel_voucher_homeless_united_for_friendship_and_freedom_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_welcome_sign_ocean_street.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Ocean Street
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_9_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_ocean_street.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Physical Distancing
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_10_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_ocean_street.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_11_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_santa_cruz_ocean_street.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Monday Apr 20th, 2020 4:04 PM
sm_12_motel_voucher_homeless_protest_covid-19_coronavirus_welcom_to_santa_cruz_sign_ocean_street.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code