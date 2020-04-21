top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/24/2020
Shame on Santa Cruz - Hotels Not Hospitals
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 24
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFood Not Bombs
Location Details
1505 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
Save lives and provide Hotel Roomkeys for those who live outside or suffer in the cramped unsafe shelters.

Tell Governor Newsom that Santa Cruz is one of those NIMBY communities that refuses to implement Project Roomkey. Join the Physical Distancing Picket at the hotel next to Denny's on Ocean Street.

“I just want to encourage those cities that are blocking efforts like this to consider themselves in the context of others…to consider their actions in the context and annals of history,” said Newsom, speaking outside a Motel 6 in Silicon Valley that will be repurposed for the homeless. “They’ll judge themselves, not just be judged by others, by the extent they help the least among us.”

Newsom, speaking outside a Motel 6 in Silicon Valley - Santa Cruz City and Country are not cooperating with the program .
https://youtu.be/_HAlPXx7-hQ

'It could have been averted': How 92 residents at a San Francisco homeless shelter got Covid-19
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/15/san-francisco-homeless-coronavirus-msc-shelter
sm_shame_on_santa_cruz_-_hotels_not_hospitals_for_the_homeelss_coronavirus_food_not_bombs_protest.jpg
original image (1890x1224)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5144914692...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 21st, 2020 4:47 PM
