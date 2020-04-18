From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat Apr 18 2020City of San Francisco Abruptly Closes 16th Street and 24th Street BART Plazas
No Public Input before San Francisco and BART Locked Out Poor People from a Favored Spot
On April 16, the city of San Francisco barricaded the 16th Street/Mission and 24th Street/Mission BART Plazas except for walkways into the stations. San Francisco has closed the public spaces around only these two Mission District stations, not at any of the other six San Francisco BART stations. Neighborhood media reports that the Mission District Police Captain demanded the closures.
These two plazas are some of the only public spaces available to homeless and poor people, many of whom live in tiny SRO rooms. Supposedly, the reason to close the plazas is to enforce physical distancing. However, by closing the plazas, San Francisco has forced people to hang out in an even smaller area, most notably on the sidewalks near the plazas, making it more difficult to maintain six feet of separation between each other.
This arbitrary and discriminatory closure of the BART Plazas is the latest example of San Francisco trying to erase poor and homeless people from public view. BART and San Francisco held no public meetings and did not solicit any public input before closing the plazas.
Neighborhood residents have observed a greater police presence and increased harassment of people in the areas adjacent to the shuttered plazas.
