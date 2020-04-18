top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
City of San Francisco Abrupty Closes 16th Street and 24th Street BART Plazas
Sat Apr 18 2020
City of San Francisco Abruptly Closes 16th Street and 24th Street BART Plazas
No Public Input before San Francisco and BART Locked Out Poor People from a Favored Spot
City of San Francisco Abrupty Closes 16th Street and 24th Street BART Plazas
On April 16, the city of San Francisco barricaded the 16th Street/Mission and 24th Street/Mission BART Plazas except for walkways into the stations. San Francisco has closed the public spaces around only these two Mission District stations, not at any of the other six San Francisco BART stations. Neighborhood media reports that the Mission District Police Captain demanded the closures.

These two plazas are some of the only public spaces available to homeless and poor people, many of whom live in tiny SRO rooms. Supposedly, the reason to close the plazas is to enforce physical distancing. However, by closing the plazas, San Francisco has forced people to hang out in an even smaller area, most notably on the sidewalks near the plazas, making it more difficult to maintain six feet of separation between each other.

This arbitrary and discriminatory closure of the BART Plazas is the latest example of San Francisco trying to erase poor and homeless people from public view. BART and San Francisco held no public meetings and did not solicit any public input before closing the plazas.

Neighborhood residents have observed a greater police presence and increased harassment of people in the areas adjacent to the shuttered plazas.

Read More: photo San Francisco Arbitrarily Closes 16th Street and 24th Street BART Plazas with No Public Process
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
04/12/20 Watsonville Community Members Give Thanks to Farmworkers Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/12/20 More Than 100 Cars Demand Housing for Unsheltered Neighbors During Pandemic Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections04/12/20 Workers Risking Their Lives at McDonald's Demand Hazard Pay, Protective Gear Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | South Bay | East Bay | California | Immigrant Rights04/08/20 Ramsey Orta Denied Basic Safety Measures in Solitary Confinement as COVID-19 Spreads Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S.04/08/20 COVID-19 Targets Communities with Respiratory Illnesses from Air Pollution Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections04/05/20 While 30,000 Hotel Rooms Vacant, Unhoused People to Be Packed into Moscone Center Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco04/02/20 Creative Car Rallies in San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles Front Page | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | Immigrant Rights03/30/20 List of Demands Includes Hazard Pay and Improved Working Conditions Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.03/29/20 We're Not Paying: Keep Your Rent on April 1 Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/29/20 Learning from the Past, Preparing for the Future in the Age of Coronavirus Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California03/29/20 People Find Creative Ways to Protest While State Restricts Right To Assemble Front Page | Police State & Prisons | San Francisco | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code