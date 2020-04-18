From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
San Francisco Arbitrarily Closes 16th Street and 24th Street BART Plazas with No Public Process
On April 16, the city of San Francisco barricaded the 16th Street/Mission and 24th Street/Mission BART Plazas except for a walkway into the station.
16th Street/Mission BART Plaza, Photo from Bart Director Bevan Dufty’s Twitter Page
On April 16, the city of San Francisco barricaded the 16th Street/Mission and 24th Street/Mission BART Plazas except for a walkway into the station. San Francisco has closed the public space around only these two Mission District stations, not at any of the other six San Francisco BART stations.
These two plazas are some of the only public spaces available to homeless and poor people, many of whom live in tiny SRO rooms. Supposedly, the reason to close the plazas is to enforce physical distancing. However, by closing the plazas, San Francisco has forced people to hang out in an even smaller area, most notably on the sidewalks near the plazas, making it more difficult to maintain six feet of separation between each other.
This arbitrary and discriminatory closure of the BART Plazas is the latest example of San Francisco trying to erase poor and homeless people from public view.
BART and San Francisco held no public meetings and did not solicit any public input before closing the plazas.
Outraged?
Contact these elected officials.
Bart Director Bevan Dufty: 510-464-6095, bevan.dufty [at] bart.gov.
San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen: 415-554-5144, Hillary.Ronen [at] sfgov.org.
On April 16, the city of San Francisco barricaded the 16th Street/Mission and 24th Street/Mission BART Plazas except for a walkway into the station. San Francisco has closed the public space around only these two Mission District stations, not at any of the other six San Francisco BART stations.
These two plazas are some of the only public spaces available to homeless and poor people, many of whom live in tiny SRO rooms. Supposedly, the reason to close the plazas is to enforce physical distancing. However, by closing the plazas, San Francisco has forced people to hang out in an even smaller area, most notably on the sidewalks near the plazas, making it more difficult to maintain six feet of separation between each other.
This arbitrary and discriminatory closure of the BART Plazas is the latest example of San Francisco trying to erase poor and homeless people from public view.
BART and San Francisco held no public meetings and did not solicit any public input before closing the plazas.
Outraged?
Contact these elected officials.
Bart Director Bevan Dufty: 510-464-6095, bevan.dufty [at] bart.gov.
San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen: 415-554-5144, Hillary.Ronen [at] sfgov.org.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network