top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
San Francisco Arbitrarily Closes 16th Street and 24th Street BART Plazas with No Public Process
by San Francisco Food Not Bombs (sffnbvolunteers [at] riseup.net)
Saturday Apr 18th, 2020 7:26 AM
On April 16, the city of San Francisco barricaded the 16th Street/Mission and 24th Street/Mission BART Plazas except for a walkway into the station.
sm_screen-shot-2020-04-16-at-5.31.21-pm-e1587085917896-906x640.jpg
original image (906x640)
16th Street/Mission BART Plaza, Photo from Bart Director Bevan Dufty’s Twitter Page

On April 16, the city of San Francisco barricaded the 16th Street/Mission and 24th Street/Mission BART Plazas except for a walkway into the station. San Francisco has closed the public space around only these two Mission District stations, not at any of the other six San Francisco BART stations.

These two plazas are some of the only public spaces available to homeless and poor people, many of whom live in tiny SRO rooms. Supposedly, the reason to close the plazas is to enforce physical distancing. However, by closing the plazas, San Francisco has forced people to hang out in an even smaller area, most notably on the sidewalks near the plazas, making it more difficult to maintain six feet of separation between each other.

This arbitrary and discriminatory closure of the BART Plazas is the latest example of San Francisco trying to erase poor and homeless people from public view.

BART and San Francisco held no public meetings and did not solicit any public input before closing the plazas.

Outraged?

Contact these elected officials.

Bart Director Bevan Dufty: 510-464-6095, bevan.dufty [at] bart.gov.

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen: 415-554-5144, Hillary.Ronen [at] sfgov.org.
https://sffnb.org/2020/04/18/san-francisco...
§24th Street/Mission BART Plaza
by San Francisco Food Not Bombs
Saturday Apr 18th, 2020 7:26 AM
sm_24thmission_bart_plaza.jpg
original image (680x510)
Photo from Gay Shame Twitter Page
https://sffnb.org/2020/04/18/san-francisco...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code