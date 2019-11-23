From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Nov 23 2019 (Updated 11/24/19)Ann Coulter Protest Draws Over a Thousand Demonstrators
Right-Wing Commentator Speaks to Small Group of Conservatives on Berkeley Campus
Chanting "Trump Pence Out Now" and “Berkeley is a sanctuary, no Coulter, no ICE," over a thousand students at UC Berkeley protested at an appearance by right-winger Ann Coulter who spoke to about 350 conservative students on November 20. They formed a mass demonstration at the front door and blocked the back doors to Wheeler Auditorium.
Inside the building when Coulter started talking about Trump’s border wall, a student stood up in the audience and called out: “You want to make America white again!” The demonstrator was pulled out of the auditorium by security, yelling along the way, “You are a fucking racist Ann, you are a fucking Nazi.” The demonstrating student was arrested and held overnight in jail. Six other protesters arrested at the demonstration were quickly released.
Read More
Related Feature: Berkeley Police Attack and Arrest Antifascists to Protect Outnumbered White Supremacists (2018)
Inside the building when Coulter started talking about Trump’s border wall, a student stood up in the audience and called out: “You want to make America white again!” The demonstrator was pulled out of the auditorium by security, yelling along the way, “You are a fucking racist Ann, you are a fucking Nazi.” The demonstrating student was arrested and held overnight in jail. Six other protesters arrested at the demonstration were quickly released.
Read More
Related Feature: Berkeley Police Attack and Arrest Antifascists to Protect Outnumbered White Supremacists (2018)
12/17/19 Fur Free Friday Protests Continue at Fur Retailers After Statewide Ban Passes San Francisco | East Bay | California | Animal Liberation12/04/19 Climate Actions Organized in At Least 12 Bay Area Locations Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/30/19 N30 and the Birth of Indymedia Commemorated with International Conferences Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International | Americas11/23/19 Right-Wing Commentator Speaks to Small Group of Conservatives on Berkeley Campus Front Page | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Immigrant Rights11/21/19 Chilean People’s Movement for Economic Equality and Political Freedom Rises Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | International | Americas11/19/19 East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action Begins with Reclamation of Oakland House Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | East Bay11/12/19 Neither Eshoo Nor Pelosi Represent Constituents When It Comes to Healthcare Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/29/19 Utility Justice Campaign Demands Restructuring of Northern California’s Energy System Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/21/19 "Big Data" Allows Less Visible But More Intense Attacks on Immigrants Front Page | Police State & Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights10/11/19 Moratorium on Leasing Federal Public Land to Oil Companies in California Ends Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/11/19 Janus Workers Endure Poverty Wages Under Contract Imposed by Management Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Drug War | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network