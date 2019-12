Chanting "Trump Pence Out Now" and “Berkeley is a sanctuary, no Coulter, no ICE," over a thousand students at UC Berkeley protested at an appearance by right-winger Ann Coulter who spoke to about 350 conservative students on November 20. They formed a mass demonstration at the front door and blocked the back doors to Wheeler Auditorium.Inside the building when Coulter started talking about Trump’s border wall, a student stood up in the audience and called out: “You want to make America white again!” The demonstrator was pulled out of the auditorium by security, yelling along the way, “You are a fucking racist Ann, you are a fucking Nazi.” The demonstrating student was arrested and held overnight in jail. Six other protesters arrested at the demonstration were quickly released. Berkeley Police Attack and Arrest Antifascists to Protect Outnumbered White Supremacists (2018)