top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
Ann Coulter Protest Draws Over a Thousand Demonstrators
by Protest Reporting
Saturday Nov 23rd, 2019 11:49 AM
The scene on November 20 at the University of California, Berkeley.
sm_coulterreffactop.jpg
original image (951x713)
Chanting "Trump Pence Out Now" and “Berkeley is a sanctuary, no Coulter, no ICE," over a thousand students at UC Berkeley protested at an appearance by right winger Ann Coulter who spoke to about 350 conservative students. They formed a mass demonstration at the front door and blocked the back doors to Wheeler Auditorium.

Inside the building when Coulter started talking about Trump’s border wall, a student stood up in the audience and called out: “You want to make America white again!” The demonstrator was pulled out of the auditorium by security, yelling along the way “You are a fucking racist Ann, you are a fucking Nazi.” She was arrested and held overnight in jail. Six other protesters arrested at the mass demo were quickly released.

“Coulter came to UC Berkeley to promote the myths of ‘white genocide’ and spread anti-immigrant terror,” said Atlas Winfrey of Refuse Fascism, a group that contributed to organizing the protest. “This assault on immigrants by the Trump/Pence regime is the linchpin and battering ram of a broader fascist agenda. Coulter is part of a fascist movement pushing Trump to move further and faster.”

Protesters, commenting, said they are encouraged by the action and want to see this kind of mass protest spread in order to stop the Trump/Pence catastrophe.

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code