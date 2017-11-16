|
More
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thu Nov 16 2017Fresno's No Camping Ordinance Criminalizes Homeless People
Thu Nov 16 2017How Many Homeless Shelter Beds Are There in Fresno ... and Why It Matters
Proponents of the recently passed No Camping ordinance in Fresno claim that homeless people who are sleeping on public and private property are doing so by choice. They say that if they wanted to get off the streets, there are plenty of places for them to go. They suggest homeless people should go to the Fresno Rescue Mission or the Poverello House.
Homeless advocates say there are too few shelter beds and that the ordinance essentially criminalizes poverty. They claim that there are not enough homeless shelter beds for the number of homeless people on the streets of Fresno.
This matters because a lack of shelter space would make it impossible for all of the homeless people in Fresno to comply with the law and avoid arrest, even if they wanted to do so. And, there have been some legal rulings that say it is unconstitutional to arrest a homeless person for sleeping at night if the option of staying at a shelter is not available.
Depending on who you ask and how you define a shelter bed for the homeless, the number is between 180 and 260. One reason for the different numbers could be that the Tool Sheds at the Poverello House are not technically suitable for human habitation, so they may be counted by some sources but not others. If you were to house a family member in a tool shed, like the ones used at the Poverello House, you could be arrested for child endangerment or elder abuse.
Read More
See Also: Trans People and Allies Unite Against Homeless Ban (Friday, November 17) | The City of Fresno Destroyed the Only Shelter These Homeless People Had (2013)
Related Features: Direct Action in Support of Fresno's Homeless Community | What It Is Like to Be Homeless in Downtown Fresno
11/16/17 How Many Homeless Shelter Beds Are There in Fresno ... and Why It Matters Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections11/16/17 SubRosa is an Anarchist Community Space Run by a Collective of Volunteers Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Arts + Action | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/06/17 Homeless Campers in Santa Cruz at San Lorenzo Park's Benchlands Face Eviction Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/06/17 Kicking Off with Rally in Union Square, SF Starts Campaign to End Trump/Pence Regime Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections11/05/17 Portland's Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | U.S.11/03/17 Health Advocates in San Joaquin Valley Press State to Suspend Deadly Pesticide Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections10/26/17 Study to Start for Public Bank of Oakland as Alternative to Corporate Financial Services Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Peninsula10/23/17 Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/06/17 Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Indymedia | San FranciscoRelated Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons | Front Page
ACLU Report Shows Police Reform Needed in Fresno Tuesday Nov 14th 8:38 PM
New Reports Expose Racial and Economic Injustice, Ineffectiveness of Pollution Trading Tuesday Nov 14th 1:54 PM
Jerry Brown tells indigenous protesters in Bonn, 'Let's put you in the ground' (2 comments) Saturday Nov 11th 5:50 PM
The environmental injustice and dirty oil behind California's 'green’ facade Thursday Nov 9th 4:41 PM
Trans people and allies unite against homeless ban! Thursday Nov 9th 10:52 AM
How Many Homeless Shelter Beds are there in Fresno ... and why it matters (2 comments) Thursday Nov 9th 10:08 AM
San Joaquin Valley parents, teachers, health advocates press state to suspend chlorpyrifos (1 comment) Thursday Nov 2nd 4:36 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Health & Farmworker Advocates Respond to California’s Interim Mitigations for Chlorpyrifos Wednesday Oct 4th 10:09 AM
Governor Jerry Brown accuses cap-and-trade bill opponents of 'political terrorism' Saturday Jul 29th 3:12 PM
Lawsuit Launched to Protect Birds, Other Wildlife From Harmful Agricultural Pesticides Used on National Wildlife Refuges Thursday Mar 23rd 4:51 PM
Report: Children and the elderly at risk from "dangerous and close" fracking Saturday Oct 29th 3:29 AM
WW CA Farmworkers Getting 8 Hour Day & Attacks On Workers Comp By DIR and Governor Brown (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 31st 8:28 PM
Justice For CTC Whistleblower Kathleen Carroll-Statement At Sacramento Trial (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 9th 9:56 PM
Fired CTC Whistleblower Kathleen Carroll's Lawyer Dan Siegel On Retaliation Witnesses (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 2nd 7:55 AMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Will Work for Food Monday Feb 6th 12:18 PM
2016 California Diabetes Awareness Month ~ Victory Garden Project Saturday Nov 26th 2:04 PM
Victim of Identity Theft Tells Her Story Thursday Oct 27th 12:16 AM
USDA Unviels New 'Urban Agriculture Toolkit' for Agriculture Entrepreneurs Friday Apr 29th 10:56 PM
UC Davis spent thousands to scrub pepper-spray references from Internet Thursday Apr 14th 12:17 PM
One Person Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Central Fresno Wednesday Mar 23rd 8:28 PM
Central Valley Diabetes Self-Management Program celebrates National Nutrition Month Thursday Mar 17th 10:53 AMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]