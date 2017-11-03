top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Day of the Dead Action Demands Ban on Chlorpyrifos
Fri Nov 3 2017 (Updated 11/04/17)
Day of the Dead Action Demands Ban on Chlorpyrifos
Fri Nov 3 2017 (Updated 11/04/17)
Health Advocates in San Joaquin Valley Press State to Suspend Deadly Pesticide
Day of the Dead Action Demands Ban on Chlorpyrifos
Spicing up their press conference with a Day of the Dead theme, health advocates from Fresno, Tulare, and Kern Counties rallied outside the central regional office of the Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) on November 1 in Clovis. Their action is part of a continuing campaign to get DPR to urge the state to suspend agricultural use of brain-harming chlorpyrifos.

“We are disappointed with DPR’s approach on chlorpyrifos by asking for more studies and thus leaving Californians susceptible to the continued threat of long-term harm,” said Fidelia Morales, outreach coordinator for Coalition Advocating for Pesticide Safety (CAPS). “DPR needs to stop ignoring US EPA science—they need to start thinking about community health first.”

The activists delivered a letter endorsed by 18 regional environmental justice groups and by Erin Brockovich urging suspension of the deadly pesticide. Dozens of agricultural workers near Bakersfield became sick from a pesticide drift of chlorpyrifos last May, just weeks after the Trump administration deemed the controversial chemical safe to use. Health advocates say that twenty years of research links the pesticide to neurological disorders in children. High exposure to it can result in respiratory paralysis or be fatal.

Read More

Related Features: Air Testing Shows Unsafe Levels of Brain-Harming Pesticide in Kern County | Trump Administration Waives Water-Protection Rule for California Oilfields | Tulare County Has Most Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in California | EPA Failed to Protect the Health of Latino Schoolchildren
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
11/06/17 Homeless Campers in Santa Cruz at San Lorenzo Park's Benchlands Face Eviction Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/06/17 Kicking Off with Rally in Union Square, SF Starts Campaign to End Trump/Pence Regime Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections11/05/17 Portland's Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | U.S.11/03/17 Health Advocates in San Joaquin Valley Press State to Suspend Deadly Pesticide Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections10/26/17 Study to Start for Public Bank of Oakland as Alternative to Corporate Financial Services Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Peninsula10/23/17 Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/06/17 Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Indymedia | San Francisco10/03/17 Community Victory Against Right-Wing Troll Milo Yiannopoulos's "Free Speech" Week Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | East Bay | Immigrant Rights09/30/17 Makwa Initiate Direct Action Campaign to Fight Against Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice | Front Page
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
San Joaquin Valley parents, teachers, health advocates press state to suspend chlorpyrifos Angel Garcia (1 comment) Thursday Nov 2nd 4:36 PM
Eviction rates in the Bay Area and Northern California for 2017 Lynda Carson (3 comments) Wednesday Nov 1st 7:12 PM
Support the farmworkers' union in Baja California SINDJA Solidarity Committee Wednesday Nov 1st 4:47 PM
Privatization of Laney and CCSF and "The Fight For 52 cent" On 1934 Minneapolis Gen Strike KPFA WorkWeek Radio (3 comments) Wednesday Nov 1st 11:47 AM
Its Time to Drive Away the Developers Steve Martinot Monday Oct 30th 12:01 PM
House Democrats request GAO probe of federal scheme to fund Delta Tunnels Dan Bacher (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 25th 9:16 AM
Reports About Cops That Have Been Arrested In The Bay Area Lynda Carson Monday Oct 23rd 3:18 AM
Hunger Strike Launched in Alameda & Santa Clara County Jails Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (1 comment) Friday Oct 20th 9:58 PM
Santa Clara Valley Water District conditionally approves California WaterFix Dan Bacher Friday Oct 20th 11:46 AM
Urban Firestorm Devastation Santa Rosa California D. Boyer Monday Oct 16th 5:56 PM
More Local News...
[ × close ]
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
Costco Pies Are Cheap; And Contain Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil Tomas DiFiore Sunday Oct 8th 1:54 PM
Outing the KKK and more fascist David Duke campaign contributors Lynda Carson (4 comments) Saturday Oct 7th 12:04 AM
Health & Farmworker Advocates Respond to California’s Interim Mitigations for Chlorpyrifos Californians for Pesticide Reform Wednesday Oct 4th 10:09 AM
Nuclear Shutdown News 8/17 Michael Steinberg Friday Sep 1st 5:37 PM
Senate Bill 649 strikes at the electric grid, with utility workers in the crosshairs Nina Beety Wednesday Aug 16th 6:45 PM
Ban Fracking In San Luis Obispo County Kim Chaffee Tuesday Aug 15th 10:43 PM
Celltowers coming to your window shortly: CA SB.649 N. Beety Thursday Aug 10th 8:45 PM
Insure the Human Right to Health Curt Friday Aug 4th 1:21 AM
The Hubris of Donald Trump Gil Villagran, MSW Friday Jul 28th 4:11 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Labor Video Project Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
More Global News...
[ × close ]
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
California Adopts Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools and Day-Care Centers Charlotte Fadipe Tuesday Nov 7th 2:01 PM
Humboldt Redwood Co. security attack blockade in Mattole ancient forest John Murrelet Friday Oct 13th 9:34 AM
UC Gave $600,000 for Hate Speech, Plans Week of More Hate Speech California Taxpayer Friday Sep 15th 8:03 AM
2017 African Growth and Opportunity Act and Millennium Challenge Act Modernization Act Khubaka, Michael Harris Tuesday Sep 12th 12:29 PM
PG&E & IBEW trying to kill rooftop solar .. Again. a war hater (1 comment) Tuesday Sep 12th 8:43 AM
SEIU 1021 Nato Green Doing Damage Control For SEIU? Opposes Single Payer In CA repost Wednesday Jul 12th 4:10 PM
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities khubaka, michael harris Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration Khubaka, Michael Harris (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Register Peace & Freedom or Green Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' WaPo Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
Open Newswire...
[ × close ]
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code