|
More
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thu Oct 26 2017 (Updated 10/28/17)Oakland Public Bank Promises Benefits for Community and Cannabis Industry
Thu Oct 26 2017 (Updated 10/28/17)Study to Start for Public Bank of Oakland as Alternative to Corporate Financial Services
Oakland will spend $75,000 on a study to examine the feasibility of establishing a public bank in that city. The impact on the cannabis industry would be huge, because most corporate banks do not conduct business with the cannabis trade even where their operations are legal, they pay taxes and employees are hired. Without bank issued credit cards, business transactions must be conducted in cash. Even filing taxes with the IRS is problematic.
Nearly all large corporate banks are involved in unethical practices of one kind or another whether it be prisons, fossil fuel projects, or weapons manufacturing. A public bank would also allow people of conscience to bank without supporting unconscionable investments.
On October 23rd protesters in Palo Alto demanded that banks stop financing human rights abuses, repression of indigenous rights, and desecration of the earth. There was much discussion in the crowd about closing accounts from the Big Banks. A representative from the advocacy group Friends of the Public Bank of Oakland addressed the crowd about this new kind of banking. She said Oakland residents working on the project want to see a public bank flourish that helps the community and provides an example for other jurisdictions wishing to rid themselves of their dependence on Wall Street banks.
A Public Bank of Oakland Could Provide Financial Services to Cannabis Industry | Protesters Demand Banks Stop Financing Desecration of the Earth | FriendsofPublicBankofOakland.org
10/26/17 Study to Start for Public Bank of Oakland as Alternative to Corporate Financial Services Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Peninsula10/23/17 Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/06/17 Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Indymedia | San Francisco10/03/17 Community Victory Against Right-Wing Troll Milo Yiannopoulos's "Free Speech" Week Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | East Bay | Immigrant Rights09/30/17 Makwa Initiate Direct Action Campaign to Fight Against Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.09/27/17 French Police Threaten to Block Indymedia Nantes and Indymedia Grenoble Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International09/23/17 National Lawyers Guild and Anti Police-Terror Project Condemn BPD Pepper Spray Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections09/20/17 Demonstrators in San Francisco Say Net Neutrality Is a Racial Justice Issue Front Page | Racial Justice | Indymedia | San Francisco | U.S.09/09/17 Nationwide Protests Against Trump DACA Action, UC Sues DHS, Colleges Vow Support Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz IndymediaRelated Categories: East Bay | Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice | Front Page
No Justice. Just Law. A Tale of Homelessness and Eviction. Monday Oct 30th 5:34 PM
Feds claim that Oakland activists are linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda? (1 comment) Sunday Oct 29th 8:57 PM
Free Food / Hepatitis A Info-Session Sunday Oct 29th 2:44 PM
Killer of Oakland homeless man no longer works for Flora Restaurant (1 comment) Friday Oct 27th 10:13 PM
Oakland’s Flora Restaurant bartender kills homeless man for panhandling (6 comments) Thursday Oct 26th 5:42 PM
A Public Bank of Oakland Could Provide Financial Services to Cannabis Industry (1 comment) Thursday Oct 26th 1:10 AM
No One Wins if the Homeless are Evicted, Mr. Mayor! Monday Oct 23rd 8:56 AM
Eviction Resistance Party (2 comments) Sunday Oct 22nd 1:31 PM
Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment (1 comment) Sunday Oct 22nd 12:01 PM
Hunger Strike Launched in Alameda & Santa Clara County Jails (1 comment) Friday Oct 20th 9:58 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Democracy Now:Who’s Hacking Who? Americans, Not Russians, Disenfranchise Millions of Black Wednesday Oct 11th 8:46 PM
Court decision in Empire State Bldg versus Pacifica & WBAI Saturday Oct 7th 4:08 PM
This Week in Palestine, September 29 2017 Saturday Sep 30th 8:06 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Report On Cuban Labor Movement & Cuba's Health and Tourism Union by Victor Manuel Lemagne, Friday Jun 30th 9:19 PM
KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Looks At NNU Single Pay Campaign And CWA West AT&T Contract Fight Friday Mar 31st 2:37 PM
Korean Labor And The Impeachment & BAAQMD Retaliation And Document Destruction Monday Mar 20th 5:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson supports $6.2 billion in budget cuts to HUD (1 comment) Friday Mar 17th 3:52 AM
In condemned remarks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves “immigrants” Monday Mar 6th 9:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future Friday Mar 3rd 1:57 AMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Naive Vegan Young Women Steal Hip Hop The Activist Bunny Rabbit Monday Oct 30th 4:27 PM
Its Time to Drive Away the Developers Monday Oct 30th 12:01 PM
open letter to the Mayor of Berkeley Friday Oct 27th 6:08 PM
KPFA WorkWeek Radio On Puerto Rico Labor Action By US Unionists And Jones Act Friday Oct 27th 11:11 AM
WTC Pentabomb op media Tuesday Oct 24th 1:46 PM
GaliziaGladiod...10-16-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Oct 17th 3:00 PM
Unmasking some local Bay Area corporate newsroom talking heads Friday Oct 13th 7:32 PM
RICO SLAPP Back...10-10-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Oct 10th 2:36 PM
Kurdish Pawn Game...10-3-17 Mouse Report (2 comments) Tuesday Oct 3rd 3:17 PM
Mongols R US...9-26-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Sep 26th 1:52 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]