Protesters Demand Banks Stop Financing Desecration of the Earth by Susan Smith

Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM

On October 23rd protesters in Palo Alto demanded that banks stop financing human rights abuses, repression of indigenous rights, and desecration of the earth. There was much discussion in the crowd about closing bank accounts from the Big Banks and depositing money in credit unions instead. In addition to indigenous speakers, a representative from the Public Bank of Oakland spoke about the need for new kinds of community banking.





On October 23rd, ninety-two of the world's largest banks met in São Paolo, Brazil to discuss policies on the climate and indigenous people's rights to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC). These banks included Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) financiers such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan Chase, and many more.



Mazaska Talks called on allies everywhere to join a mass global action to make it clear to the banks that financing climate disaster and the abuse of indigenous peoples is starting a global divestment movement. In Palo Alto today, a rally featuring indigenous activist speakers was part of that international action.



While was oil pipelines have made news because they destroy the environment and repress indigenous rights, there is more to it when it comes to the big banks as nearly all are involved in one form of unethical practice or another whether it be prisons, other fossil fuel projects, or weapons manufacturing. A speaker from Oakland at today's rally described the movement to establish a Public Bank of Oakland to see a public bank flourish that helps the community and provide an example for other jurisdictions wishing to rid themselves of their dependence on Wall Street banks.







