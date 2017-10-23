top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$105.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense
Protesters Demand Banks Stop Financing Desecration of the Earth
by Susan Smith
Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
On October 23rd protesters in Palo Alto demanded that banks stop financing human rights abuses, repression of indigenous rights, and desecration of the earth. There was much discussion in the crowd about closing bank accounts from the Big Banks and depositing money in credit unions instead. In addition to indigenous speakers, a representative from the Public Bank of Oakland spoke about the need for new kinds of community banking.

sm_divesttopbest.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
On October 23rd, ninety-two of the world's largest banks met in São Paolo, Brazil to discuss policies on the climate and indigenous people's rights to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC). These banks included Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) financiers such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan Chase, and many more.

Mazaska Talks called on allies everywhere to join a mass global action to make it clear to the banks that financing climate disaster and the abuse of indigenous peoples is starting a global divestment movement. In Palo Alto today, a rally featuring indigenous activist speakers was part of that international action.

While was oil pipelines have made news because they destroy the environment and repress indigenous rights, there is more to it when it comes to the big banks as nearly all are involved in one form of unethical practice or another whether it be prisons, other fossil fuel projects, or weapons manufacturing. A speaker from Oakland at today's rally described the movement to establish a Public Bank of Oakland to see a public bank flourish that helps the community and provide an example for other jurisdictions wishing to rid themselves of their dependence on Wall Street banks.



https://mazaskatalks.org
§large sign in the plaza
by Susan Smith Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
sm_divestmikesign.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mazaskatalks.org
§DIVEST
by Susan Smith Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
sm_divestsayno.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mazaskatalks.org
§A Raging Granny holds a sign
by Susan Smith Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
sm_divestgrannyliz.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mazaskatalks.org
§Another Raging Granny
by Susan Smith Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
sm_divestbarbogreenparty.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
...in discussion with Green Party members
https://mazaskatalks.org
§Indigenous Speaker from Alaska
by Susan Smith Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
sm_adivestindspeaker.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
David spoke about the effects of climate change in that state and how indigenous culture their is being destroyed because of it
https://mazaskatalks.org
§Signing petitions
by Susan Smith Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
sm_adivestsigning_1.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mazaskatalks.org
§speaker from Public Bank of Oakland
by Susan Smith Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
sm_adivestpublicbank.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mazaskatalks.org
§gathering
by Susan Smith Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
sm_adivestcrowd.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mazaskatalks.org
§more signs
by Susan Smith Monday Oct 23rd, 2017 11:39 PM
sm_adivestsigns.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mazaskatalks.org
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code