$105.00 donated in past month
Late in the evening on October 8, the Diablo Winds blew into Santa Rosa, resulting in five fires. The rapidly spreading fires caused dozens of deaths and burned thousands of homes and other structures to the ground. Beyond those directly effected, the Santa Rosa firestorm, and other fires in the North Bay have polluted the air across the entire region.
People are checking their city’s air quality online before leaving home, donning face masks on days designated “unhealthy." The elderly and children are at greatest risk of premature death, cardiovascular and respiratory effects from breathing in particles from smoke caused by the wildfires that have made thousands homeless in Sonoma, Napa, Yuba and Mendocino Counties. Meanwhile, a new wildfire that started in Santa Cruz County on October 16 is adding to the Bay Area’s toxic air pollution. A vegetation fire that grew along a hillside near homes in the East Bay suburb of Dublin on October 17 has been contained.
An often overlooked population disproportionately affected by the fires is people whose legal status in the US is undocumented. Immigrants make up a majority of the 55,000 people employed by the wine industry in the counties north of San Francisco. Those who are undocumented are not eligible for most disaster aid, and many have fled the area with little to no resources. While the Napa wine industry is hoping to recover, the area’s growing marijuana industry has suffered tremendous losses as well, since marijuana farms cannot obtain crop insurance or FEMA relief funds.
Questions remain about the origin of the fires. A preliminarily suspicion is that at least some of the fires were started when electrical lines arced or fell due to the heavy winds, allowing sparks to hit dry grass. PG&E has a history of diverting money from its tree-trimming program to boost profits, and investigations may find that neglect by the giant utility contributed to the fires. Global warming is viewed as having a role, as the state's hottest summer on record turned dry vegetation to tinder. The death toll in the Northern California wildfires has risen to 42, and one couple who lost their home has already initiated a suit against PG&E.
Hunger Strike Launched in Alameda & Santa Clara County Jails (1 comment) Friday Oct 20th 9:58 PM
Santa Clara Valley Water District conditionally approves California WaterFix Friday Oct 20th 11:46 AM
Urban Firestorm Devastation Santa Rosa California Monday Oct 16th 5:56 PM
Comic: Eugenio Negro on Napa Fire Reporting Saturday Oct 14th 11:33 AM
Metropolitan Water District Approves Delta Tunnels Funding Thursday Oct 12th 11:26 AM
March Against Police Murder: San Francisco to Sacramento (1 comment) Friday Oct 6th 4:35 PM
Monarch butterflies disappearing from western North America Friday Oct 6th 1:32 AM
Lawsuit Targets California's Dungeness Crab Fishery for Harming Endangered Whales, Sea Turtles Friday Oct 6th 1:03 AM
Berkeley Law Sponsors Alan Dershowitz (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 4th 2:48 PM
Groups sue CDFW over permit to kill endangered salmon in Delta Tunnels Wednesday Oct 4th 9:40 AMMore Local News...
Costco Pies Are Cheap; And Contain Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil Sunday Oct 8th 1:54 PM
Outing the KKK and more fascist David Duke campaign contributors (4 comments) Saturday Oct 7th 12:04 AM
Health & Farmworker Advocates Respond to California’s Interim Mitigations for Chlorpyrifos Wednesday Oct 4th 10:09 AM
Nuclear Shutdown News 8/17 Friday Sep 1st 5:37 PM
Senate Bill 649 strikes at the electric grid, with utility workers in the crosshairs Wednesday Aug 16th 6:45 PM
Ban Fracking In San Luis Obispo County Tuesday Aug 15th 10:43 PM
Celltowers coming to your window shortly: CA SB.649 Thursday Aug 10th 8:45 PM
Insure the Human Right to Health Friday Aug 4th 1:21 AM
The Hubris of Donald Trump Friday Jul 28th 4:11 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PMMore Global News...
Humboldt Redwood Co. security attack blockade in Mattole ancient forest Friday Oct 13th 9:34 AM
UC Gave $600,000 for Hate Speech, Plans Week of More Hate Speech Friday Sep 15th 8:03 AM
2017 African Growth and Opportunity Act and Millennium Challenge Act Modernization Act Tuesday Sep 12th 12:29 PM
PG&E & IBEW trying to kill rooftop solar .. Again. (1 comment) Tuesday Sep 12th 8:43 AM
SEIU 1021 Nato Green Doing Damage Control For SEIU? Opposes Single Payer In CA Wednesday Jul 12th 4:10 PM
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AMOpen Newswire...
