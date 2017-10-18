top
Children, the Elderly and Immigrants Affected by Northern California Wildfires
Wed Oct 18 2017
PG&E's Role in Deadly Wildfires Questioned
Wed Oct 18 2017
Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California
Children, the Elderly and Immigrants Affected by Northern California Wildfires
Late in the evening on October 8, the Diablo Winds blew into Santa Rosa, resulting in five fires. The rapidly spreading fires caused dozens of deaths and burned thousands of homes and other structures to the ground. Beyond those directly effected, the Santa Rosa firestorm, and other fires in the North Bay have polluted the air across the entire region.

People are checking their city’s air quality online before leaving home, donning face masks on days designated “unhealthy." The elderly and children are at greatest risk of premature death, cardiovascular and respiratory effects from breathing in particles from smoke caused by the wildfires that have made thousands homeless in Sonoma, Napa, Yuba and Mendocino Counties. Meanwhile, a new wildfire that started in Santa Cruz County on October 16 is adding to the Bay Area’s toxic air pollution. A vegetation fire that grew along a hillside near homes in the East Bay suburb of Dublin on October 17 has been contained.

An often overlooked population disproportionately affected by the fires is people whose legal status in the US is undocumented. Immigrants make up a majority of the 55,000 people employed by the wine industry in the counties north of San Francisco. Those who are undocumented are not eligible for most disaster aid, and many have fled the area with little to no resources. While the Napa wine industry is hoping to recover, the area’s growing marijuana industry has suffered tremendous losses as well, since marijuana farms cannot obtain crop insurance or FEMA relief funds.

Questions remain about the origin of the fires. A preliminarily suspicion is that at least some of the fires were started when electrical lines arced or fell due to the heavy winds, allowing sparks to hit dry grass. PG&E has a history of diverting money from its tree-trimming program to boost profits, and investigations may find that neglect by the giant utility contributed to the fires. Global warming is viewed as having a role, as the state's hottest summer on record turned dry vegetation to tinder. The death toll in the Northern California wildfires has risen to 42, and one couple who lost their home has already initiated a suit against PG&E.

Put Out the Fires and House the Homeless | photoUrban Firestorm Devastation Santa Rosa California | Assistance to Survivors of Northern California Fires
10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/06/17 Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Indymedia | San Francisco10/03/17 Community Victory Against Right-Wing Troll Milo Yiannopoulos's "Free Speech" Week Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | East Bay | Immigrant Rights09/30/17 Makwa Initiate Direct Action Campaign to Fight Against Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.09/27/17 French Police Threaten to Block Indymedia Nantes and Indymedia Grenoble Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International09/23/17 National Lawyers Guild and Anti Police-Terror Project Condemn BPD Pepper Spray Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections09/20/17 Demonstrators in San Francisco Say Net Neutrality Is a Racial Justice Issue Front Page | Racial Justice | Indymedia | San Francisco | U.S.09/09/17 Nationwide Protests Against Trump DACA Action, UC Sues DHS, Colleges Vow Support Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Pajaro Valley Pride Honors and Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Community Front Page | LGBTI / Queer | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Nazis Doxxing, Stalking, and Threatening Movement Allies in the National Lawyers Guild Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: California | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Peninsula | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Immigrant Rights | Front Page
