Sat Sep 23 2017 (Updated 09/24/17)Ban Lifted on Berkeley Police Use of Pepper Spray
Sat Sep 23 2017 (Updated 09/24/17)National Lawyers Guild and Anti Police-Terror Project Condemn BPD Pepper Spray
The San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the National Lawyers Guild writes: Rather than using these critical times as an opportunity to have a larger conversation with Berkeley’s people of color, LGBTQIA, Jews, Muslims and other communities who are being targeted by white nationalists/neo-Nazis/white supremacists — the City has instead utilized this as an opportunity to target peaceful protests and repress resistance.
Although the language of the measure was slightly modified to specify that OC only be used on “violent” individuals, it is highly likely that any weapon deployed in a volatile crowd, including "less lethal" munitions and OC spray, will hit innocent people who are not engaged in any aggression against officers or others. The proposed policy change contains no guidelines or accountability for use of this dangerous weapon.
The Anti Police-Terror Project further explains who will face the brunt of this new police weapon: On September 10th, at the Berkeley City Council meeting, a 1997 ban that prevents police from using pepper spray at protests, was modified to give police limited power to do so. This is little more than the continuation of an agenda that criminalizes dissent, upholds the tenets of white supremacy and empowers the frontline enforcers of white supremacy (law enforcement) to repress the masses.
According to the resolution, police are not allowed to use it on crowds but they can target individuals in crowds whom they deem “violent." If both recent and past history teaches us anything — it is that those of us who pose the most risk to the State and its agenda that get categorized as violent. And there is nothing in the history of the BPD that should give the people any faith that they will operate inside of the rules.
Read More: NLG-SF Statement on Berkeley City Council Resolution to Pepper Spray Protesters | APTP Statement on Berkeley Police Use of Pepper Spray
Related Features: Nazis Doxxing, Stalking, and Threatening Movement Allies in the National Lawyers Guild | No Hate in the Bay: A Victorious Weekend of Resistance to Fascism
Testing shows smart meters transmit far more frequently than industry claims Friday Sep 22nd 10:36 PM
Statement on Berkeley City Council Resolution to Pepper Spray Protesters Wednesday Sep 20th 7:53 PM
Berkeley, CA: Daniel Quillinan Exposed to Neighbors as Violent Fascist Wednesday Sep 20th 8:31 AM
Alt-Right create fake Berkeley stabbing story (1 comment) Friday Sep 15th 2:44 PM
Anti Police-Terror Project statement on Berkeley Police use of pepper spray Thursday Sep 14th 2:10 PM
Capture of BAAQMD, Corrupt Executives & Workplace Bullying and Terminations Thursday Sep 14th 9:10 AM
Naked Riot at the Berkeley City Council Hearing Wednesday Sep 13th 8:23 PM
"Eco-Fascist" Groups Applaud ISIS, Murder of Heather Heyer, and Publishers (1 comment) Wednesday Sep 13th 6:41 PM
No Hate in The Bay: March Against White Supremacy (1 comment) Monday Sep 11th 12:12 PM
A Chicken in Every Pot and a Cell Tower on Every Garage (1 comment) Monday Sep 11th 6:27 AM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Report On Cuban Labor Movement & Cuba's Health and Tourism Union by Victor Manuel Lemagne, Friday Jun 30th 9:19 PM
KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Looks At NNU Single Pay Campaign And CWA West AT&T Contract Fight Friday Mar 31st 2:37 PM
Korean Labor And The Impeachment & BAAQMD Retaliation And Document Destruction Monday Mar 20th 5:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson supports $6.2 billion in budget cuts to HUD (1 comment) Friday Mar 17th 3:52 AM
In condemned remarks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves “immigrants” Monday Mar 6th 9:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future Friday Mar 3rd 1:57 AM
Milo Yiannopoulos' false narratives and liberals cherry picking the left. Sunday Feb 5th 7:14 AM
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else? (1 comment) Saturday Jan 14th 8:19 PM
Mumia Wins Federal Court Victory On Hep-C Treatment! Thursday Jan 5th 8:22 PM
UC Berkeley chancellor capitulated to the Alt-Right Monday Sep 25th 12:57 AM
Indigernous Elder ARRESTED by Child Molestors (OPD) Again (4 out 10 9-11) Tuesday Sep 19th 6:27 PM
Got Protection?...R2P ops in Myanmar, Nigeria...9-19-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Sep 19th 2:24 PM
UC Gave $600,000 for Hate Speech, Plans Week of More Hate Speech Friday Sep 15th 8:03 AM
No Afghan did it...9-12-17 Mouse Report (2 comments) Tuesday Sep 12th 2:08 PM
Russian scapegoat for Rich leak...9-5-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Sep 5th 3:06 PM
tracks 30th birthday party Tuesday Aug 29th 1:52 PM
Barcelona's Katz Circus Will Travel...8-22-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 22nd 2:01 PM
US out of Al Qaeda (cont.)...8-15-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Aug 15th 9:21 PM
US out of Al Qaeda...8-8-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 8th 1:41 PM
