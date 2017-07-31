|
Mon Jul 31 2017 Push for Single Payer Plan as Lives Are on the Line
Activists Not Waiting for Next Republican Health Care Attack
Last week, the Senate blocked a proposal by Republicans to repeal much of the the Affordable Care Act, but many people in the U.S. worry Republicans in Congress remain determined to take away health care. A recent study shows a majority of Americans say it is the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage; a growing number now supports a single payer plan.
Locally, a colorful historic mural in San Mateo's downtown was the backdrop for a demonstration that was part of a national day of action organized by Our Lives On the Line. The Women’s March Huddle San Mateo, a spirited group that formed as part of the Ten Actions for the First 100 Days Campaign, pulled together men, women and children from the San Francisco peninsula to bring attention to the issue.
On Saturday, July 29, demonstrators said they are not waiting for the next Republican attack. They called the win in the Senate a “temporary victory." Most protesters said the ACA does not go far enough to give Americans the health care they deserve. They raised placards and chanted calling for Medicare for All; they are pushing for a single payer plan that would go far beyond the the Affordable Care Act. Activists say it would be foolish to underestimate the Trump administration, which still has the power to do substantial damage.
