Not Waiting for the Next Republican Healthcare Attack, Demonstration in San Mateo by R. Robertson

Saturday Jul 29th, 2017 7:58 PM

Top photo: SEIU member waves as cars on the busy El Camino Real honk in approval of the protest





This week the Senate blocked a proposal by Republicans to repeal much of the the Affordable Care Act (ACA). But Republicans in Congress remain determined to take away healthcare, no matter how many millions of Americans would be hurt.



In front of a colorful historic mural in San Mateo's downtown, demonstrators joined a national day of action organized by Our Lives On the Line. The “Women’s March Huddle San Mateo” a spirited group that formed as part of the Ten Actions for the First 100 Days Campaign, pulled the gathering together.



Demonstrators said they are not waiting for the next Republican attack. They called the win in the Senate a “temporary victory”; most protesters said the ACA does not go far enough to give Americans the healthcare they deserve. They raised placards and chanted calling for Medicare for All; they are pushing for a single payer plan that would go far beyond the ACA.