Fri Jun 30 2017Agreement Reached to Close Cemex Sand Mine in Marina
Fri Jun 30 2017An End to the Last Coastal Sand Mine in the United States
On July 13, the California Coastal Commission will consider an agreement that would close the Cemex Lapis Sand Mine in Marina. The mine has been linked to severe coastal erosion in southern Monterey Bay, which is losing more coastline than anywhere else in the state.
Cemex mines about 300,000 tons of sand each year from a self-made pond right on the beach in Marina. This is essentially like carrying away one 14-yard dump truck full of sand from the beach every 40 minutes, around the clock. And this has been going on at the plant for decades — although at lower quantities when operations began — without a requisite Coastal Development Permit.
Under the agreement, Cemex would be allowed to continue mining for three years, at a reduced level of 240,000 tons a year. After three years, mining will cease completely, but Cemex will have three more years to sell off their stockpile of sand and restore the site. The restoration will include removing mining equipment and buildings, and revegetating the site. Independent monitoring will be implemented to ensure that Cemex does not take more sand than allowed in the agreement.
The Surfrider Foundation Monterey Chapter is calling on supporters to turn out to the Coastal Commission meeting on the afternoon of Thursday, July 13 on the campus of Cal State Monterey Bay. You can also write to the commission expressing your support for the agreement. Showing the commissioners that there is broad support for the work that enforcement staff has done to close the mine will be critical to ensuring that the agreement passes.
Read More See Also: Documentary: The Last Coastal Sand Mine (March 2017) | Demonstration: Stand Against Illegal Sand Mining (Jan. 2017) | CEMEX Save Our Coast (Sep. 2016)
