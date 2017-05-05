California is often portrayed as the nation's “green leader,” but the reality is much different. California is in fact the third largest oil producing state in the nation — right behind Texas, the number one state, and North Dakota, the number two oil producer.Over the 2015-2016 Legislative Session, the oil industry spent a historic $36.1 million to lobby California lawmakers. During the last six years, the industry has spent $122 million in Sacramento, more than any other interest group. The Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) was the top overall oil industry spender during the 2015-16 session, spending $18.7 million. As is normally the case, WSPA ranked first among all lobbying spenders last session.“This spending spree has paid huge dividends for these companies, allowing them to dismantle and crush any meaningful legislation that might significantly curb their power to drill and pollute in California,” said David Braun of Rootskeeper, an organization that advocates against toxic fossil fuel extraction methods. “Pay-to-play politics has allowed the dirtiest polluters in the world to legally poison our communities and exacerbate the climate crisis.”Braun urged people to join a diverse array of activists onfor the “Oil Money Out, People Power In” march and rally in Sacramento, beginning and ending at the Governor's Mansion.