Wed Nov 16 2016 (Updated 11/19/16)Unanimous Vote by San Francisco Supervisors to "Keep It in the Ground"
Wed Nov 16 2016 (Updated 11/19/16)San Francisco Supervisors Ban Fossil Fuel Extraction on City-owned Lands Across the State
On November 15, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved legislation prohibiting new fossil fuel leases on city-owned property in an effort to combat climate change. The legislation by Supervisor John Avalos originated with 350 Bay Area analyst Jed Holtzman, who discovered the city was leasing to Chevron an 800-acre property that it inherited in Kern County. City finance officials say converting the property to a solar array could generate more revenue than current oil operations, which net the city about $320,000 annually.
As requested by Alfred Fuhrman’s estate, which bequeathed the property to the city in 1941, revenues from the Kern County property are evenly split between the San Francisco Public Library and Golden Gate Park. City officials will soon begin the process of converting the property from an oilfield to a solar array as the city’s lease to Chevron ends in 2020. The plan includes “just transition” language, which will minimize any potential job losses or impacts to employees in the region.
