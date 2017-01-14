|
More
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Jan 14 2017 (Updated 01/16/17)California Agency Proposes Turning Monterey County Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump
Sat Jan 14 2017 (Updated 01/16/17)State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection
Just months after Monterey County voters approved a ban on underground injection of oil waste, California regulators have announced a plan to turn an underground water supply in the county over to the oil industry for injection of contaminated waste fluid. The proposal — announced by California's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources — seeks to exempt an aquifer that runs under the town of San Ardo from the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
If approved by the incoming Trump administration, this "aquifer exemption" could lead to water contamination, greater risk of oil industry-induced earthquakes and increased crude production from one of California's most carbon-intensive oilfields. California's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources is also considering a similar exemption for E&B Natural Resources in Livermore.
Read More
Related Features: California Agency Floats Plan to Turn Livermore Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump | Monterey Becomes California's First Major Oil-Producing County to Ban Fracking
01/16/17 120 Hours of Direct Action Across the Bay Area to Reclaim King's Legacy & Reject Trump Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/14/17 State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/14/17 Fruitvale Community Further Marginalized in Politicization of Ghost Ship Fire Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Arts + Action | East Bay01/14/17 Lead Poisoning in Oakland's Fruitvale District Is Worse Than Flint Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay01/02/17 National Day of Action to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal After New U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S. | International12/25/16 Christmastime Protest Attempts to Cross Checkpoint Between Bethlehem and Jerusalem Front Page | International | Palestine12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.12/18/16 Senator Boxer Calls Corporate Agribusiness Rider to Water Bill a "Devastating Maneuver" Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S. | Government & Elections12/18/16 #DisruptJ20: Nationwide and Bay Area Call-outs for General Strike Against Trump Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz IndymediaRelated Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections | Front Page
Lighthouse Bank Vice Chairman Involved In Assault On Richmond & Mountain View Voters (2 comments) Monday Jan 16th 4:24 AM
California Agency Proposes Turning Monterey Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump Friday Jan 13th 12:01 PM
Teamsters Local 2010 Initiates Mass Walkout and Strikes at University of California Thursday Jan 12th 6:44 PM
The Longest Walk 5.2 “Calling an End to Drug Abuse and Domestic Violence” Thursday Jan 12th 2:02 PM
Killing Continues to Mount in California Drift Gillnet Fishery: Government Adds New Species Thursday Jan 12th 12:21 PM
Federal Analysis Downplays Fracking's Threats to Public Land in California Thursday Jan 5th 3:57 PM
Obama Administration Orders Speedy Completion of Delta Tunnels Plan (1 comment) Thursday Jan 5th 10:49 AM
Inauguration Day protests organized against fascist pig President-elect Donald J. Trump Thursday Jan 5th 4:11 AM
Good Samaritans Relocate Monarch Butterflies to Sunny Santa Cruz Wednesday Jan 4th 6:23 PM
Hundreds in Seattle, Oakland Kick Off National Earth2Trump Resistance Roadshow Tour Tuesday Jan 3rd 5:07 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Nuclear Shutdown News December 2016 Wednesday Jan 4th 10:35 PM
Jane Fonda Divests From Wells Fargo Tuesday Jan 3rd 7:44 PM
Petition Seeks Ban on Import of Invasive Bullfrogs Into California (1 comment) Monday Dec 12th 2:48 PM
Oil Company Applies for First New Offshore Fracking Permit in California Thursday Dec 8th 5:09 PM
Report highlights 17 bad actors waging aggressive anti-solar campaigns Tuesday Dec 6th 2:08 PM
Appeal Challenges Nestlé's Unrestricted Water Siphoning From San Bernardino National Forest Saturday Nov 19th 4:43 PM
Fuck Trump, But Fuck You Too: No Unity With Liberals (1 comment) Friday Nov 18th 11:36 AM
Trump’s popular vote deficit may approach two million (1 comment) Saturday Nov 12th 8:12 AM
For a World without Nuclear Risks Thursday Nov 10th 5:15 AM
New Fracking-related Earthquakes in Oklahoma Spark Demand for Oil, Gas Lease Withdrawal Monday Nov 7th 12:42 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
5-4-3-2-1-Revolution (1 comment) Friday Jan 13th 1:03 AM
KPFK Sonali Kolhatkar "Uprising"Does Damage Control For Corporatist/Privatizer SEIU Stern Thursday Jan 12th 1:41 PM
Tech Workers for Racial Justice #J20 #120Hours Tuesday Jan 10th 5:57 PM
2016 Stockton Kwanzaa Nia Celebration ~ Taft Community Center (1 comment) Thursday Dec 29th 3:44 PM
Plastics BAN list report identifies most harmful plastic products and alternatives in CA Tuesday Dec 6th 2:14 PM
Collected Anti-Trump chants (2 comments) Thursday Nov 10th 8:31 AM
Prop 64 Has Passed: Now What? "Track and Trace" May Become Widespread Wednesday Nov 9th 3:29 PM
California Investigating Wells Fargo for Criminal Identity Theft Friday Oct 21st 10:46 AM
Pacifica KPFK Motion To Protest Arrest Of Journalists Covering Dakota Access Pipe Line Sunday Oct 16th 1:47 PM
Friendship Wednesday Oct 5th 5:58 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]