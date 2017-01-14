top
Monterey Becomes California's First Major Oil-producing County to Ban Fracking
Sat Jan 14 2017 (Updated 01/16/17)
California Agency Proposes Turning Monterey County Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump
Sat Jan 14 2017 (Updated 01/16/17)
State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection
Monterey Becomes California's First Major Oil-producing County to Ban Fracking
Just months after Monterey County voters approved a ban on underground injection of oil waste, California regulators have announced a plan to turn an underground water supply in the county over to the oil industry for injection of contaminated waste fluid. The proposal — announced by California's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources — seeks to exempt an aquifer that runs under the town of San Ardo from the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

If approved by the incoming Trump administration, this "aquifer exemption" could lead to water contamination, greater risk of oil industry-induced earthquakes and increased crude production from one of California's most carbon-intensive oilfields. California's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources is also considering a similar exemption for E&B Natural Resources in Livermore.

Read More

Related Features: California Agency Floats Plan to Turn Livermore Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump | Monterey Becomes California's First Major Oil-Producing County to Ban Fracking
01/16/17 120 Hours of Direct Action Across the Bay Area to Reclaim King's Legacy & Reject Trump Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/14/17 State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/14/17 Fruitvale Community Further Marginalized in Politicization of Ghost Ship Fire Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Arts + Action | East Bay01/14/17 Lead Poisoning in Oakland's Fruitvale District Is Worse Than Flint Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay01/02/17 National Day of Action to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal After New U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S. | International12/25/16 Christmastime Protest Attempts to Cross Checkpoint Between Bethlehem and Jerusalem Front Page | International | Palestine12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.12/18/16 Senator Boxer Calls Corporate Agribusiness Rider to Water Bill a "Devastating Maneuver" Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S. | Government & Elections12/18/16 #DisruptJ20: Nationwide and Bay Area Call-outs for General Strike Against Trump Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia
