We are excited to have this book fair at a time when Anarchism is being increasingly put into action on a large scale in many revolutionary movements around the country and around the world. There is so much to be excited about and to take inspiration and ideas from as we come together to face some of the greatest challenges of our times.Social movements are engaging in compelling experiments to create cop-free spaces and rapid response organizations to fill the emergency response role in their communities. The great struggles against the destruction of the forests, the earth, and the pollution of the water have brought many together as a force to be reckoned with.There are many ideas and opportunities that we can't wait to explore with the community at the Humboldt Anarchist Bookfair! It all takes place this, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, at the Manila Community Center in Arcata.