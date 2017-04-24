|
Mon Apr 24 2017 (Updated 04/26/17)Free Speech Radio News Going Silent After 17 Years of Movement Reporting
Long a go-to news source for community and independent radio stations across the country, Free Speech Radio News (FSRN) will permanently shut down at the end of April. For seventeen years, in partnership with hundreds of reporters in communities across the country and around the globe, FSRN has broadcast stories documenting repression and corruption while highlighting the individuals, campaigns and movements working to bring about a more just and equitable society.
After more than a decade as a daily newscast carried on more than 100 stations across the U.S., in 2014 FSRN retooled and relaunched as FSRN Weekly Edition. For three years, the independent media outlet provided news segments to affiliate stations each weekday, and published a 29-minute compilation each Friday that was broadcast on dozens of U.S. radio stations and online.
With social media algorithms deprioritizing audio content, distribution has declined dramatically. A project to archive FSRN’s content is underway, to ensure all the work that FSRN has published over the years remains available and accessible in the future.
Paul Riismandel writes: The loss of Free Speech Radio News is truly tragic. It’s unfortunate that community radio stations do not have the collective resources to come together and support such an effort. FSRN has been dedicated to truly grassroots reporting that emphasizes local voices on the ground, with a focus on social justice.
Read More | Free Speech Radio News Going Silent After 17 Years of Movement Reporting | A Sad Goodbye to Free Speech Radio News
