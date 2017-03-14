|
More
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Mar 14 2017Community Members Decorate Anti-Homeless Fence at Santa Cruz Post Office
Tue Mar 14 2017Anti-Homeless Architecture is Widespread in Downtown Santa Cruz
Anti-homeless architecture is common in Santa Cruz, including hi-frequency Mosquito Boxes in parks, removing planter boxes and free speech zones on Pacific, replacing the City Hall lawn with gravel and rocks, and now the ugly chain link fencing at the historic downtown post office. On March 11 and 12, Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs decorated the anti-homeless fence at the post office to make it more attractive. Signs, toys, toothpaste and toothbrushes, socks, soap, clothes, shoes, flowers, and strips of fabric were weaved through the links of the fence.
Keith McHenry writes: A safe dry shelter for over a dozen of our homeless friends is now being fenced off and one of our city's most historic and beautiful buildings is being defaced. Bathrooms, housing and services could have been provided but officials find spending tax dollars on anti-homeless redevelopment is a better use of money.
They will never be able to drive poverty out of sight unless they make housing affordable. Instead it looks like the liberals are making their move using the chaos of Trump to camouflage their anti-homeless cruelty. The community is so anti-homeless it is even willing to deface its own beautiful historic post office with an ugly chain link fence.
Read More: Anti-Homeless Fence Decorating Party | Anti-Homeless Architecture — Anti-Homeless Fence at the Post Office in Santa Cruz | See Also: Driving Out the Mosquitoes: Making Homelessness Illegal
Related Feature: Anti-Homeless Group Tries to Drive Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs Out of Sight
03/14/17 Anti-Homeless Architecture is Widespread in Downtown Santa Cruz Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/13/17 Gender Strikes Organized Internationally as Follow-Up to Women's Marches Front Page | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/12/17 Vallejo Cop Spencer Bottomley Assaults Person Who Had Sat Down and Surrendered Front Page | Police State and Prisons | North Bay / Marin03/10/17 Conference Aims to Build Anti-Racist Front Against Oppression and Capitalism in Bay Area Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | San Francisco | East Bay | Immigrant Rights03/03/17 Janet Fardette of Leveelies Pushes the Idea that “Street Feeding” Keeps People Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/02/17 Youth Rise Up in Protest for Young Man Assaulted by LAPD Officer Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | California03/02/17 Bay Area Air Quality Mngmt District Employees Fired For Exposing Destruction of Records Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers | East Bay03/02/17 Santa Cruz City Council Votes Unanimously to Change Sanctuary Resolution to Ordinance Front Page | Police State and Prisons | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/24/17 Activists Protest HP Enterprise for Profiteering from Racism in Israel-Palestine and U.S. Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine02/24/17 Protest After Fresno Mayor Lee Brand Says City Will Not Provide Sanctuary for Immigrants Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights02/23/17 Shortly After Shutdowns of College Speaking Events, Milo Shunned by His Own People Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant RightsRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Denounce City Council's Toothless Sanctuary Law, then Join Freedom SleepOut #88 Tuesday Mar 14th 12:42 AM
Resist Trump's BLM! Monday Mar 13th 6:14 PM
The Road Not Taken (1 comment) Monday Mar 13th 5:26 PM
Anti-Homeless Fence Decorating Party (2 comments) Monday Mar 13th 5:16 PM
Downtown Streets Blocked in Santa Cruz During International Women's Day Strike (2 comments) Friday Mar 10th 6:44 PM
Anti-Homeless Architecture — Anti-Homeless Fence at the Post Office in Santa Cruz (5 comments) Thursday Mar 9th 7:52 PM
Court Support for DAMN Member Arrested at Houselessness Protest (1 comment) Thursday Mar 9th 5:49 PM
Police Department Bombshell: ICE Inside SCPD (1 comment) Wednesday Mar 8th 10:38 PM
International Women's Day 2017 Santa Cruz 3-8-17 Wednesday Mar 8th 6:28 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
EPA Opens Civil Rights Investigation Over Pesticide Use In Hawai`i Monday Mar 13th 5:35 PM
Court Clears California to Require Cancer Warning on Roundup Monday Mar 13th 4:56 PM
On First Day Trump Appointee Rolls Back Protections for Wildlife, Hunters From Toxic Lead Friday Mar 3rd 5:32 PM
Landmark Report: Hundreds of Native Bee Species Sliding Toward Extinction Wednesday Mar 1st 5:25 PM
Bertolini is not only an idiot (1 comment) Monday Feb 27th 12:12 PM
Cook Inlet Gas Pipeline Leak Shows Risks of Offshore Drilling Wednesday Feb 15th 5:44 PM
Human slaughterhouse: Mass hangings and extermination at Saydnaya prison, Syria Tuesday Feb 7th 1:36 PM
Trump’s Border Wall Will Harm People, Halt Recovery of Jaguars, Other Wildlife (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 31st 4:37 PM
Trump Orders Massive Rollback of Environmental Protections Monday Jan 30th 6:48 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Child Health Insurance Plans - Getting the Best For Your Kid's Future Tuesday Mar 14th 4:00 AM
How to select the best term insurance plan? Tuesday Mar 14th 2:44 AM
Final Property for HWY 17 Wildlife Crossing Protected (3 comments) Saturday Mar 4th 3:33 PM
KKK, other hate groups showing up in Bay Area (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 28th 9:51 PM
Cower or Continue? (1 comment) Wednesday Feb 22nd 9:07 PM
EPA Report Confirms Threat Posed By Fracking Monday Dec 19th 6:47 PM
Hwy 17 Wildlife Tunnel in Sight: Land Trust Completes Funding for Land Protection Monday Dec 19th 6:20 PM
Plastics BAN list report identifies most harmful plastic products and alternatives in CA Tuesday Dec 6th 2:14 PM
Offer Accepted! Muckrock Offers To Check For Local Police Surveillance Of Social Media Tuesday Oct 25th 8:05 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]