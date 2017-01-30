President Trump signed executive orders on January 24 to push ahead with the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Both projects sparked widespread opposition and protests, especially because of their risks to water, wildlife, climate and people.Water Protectors at Standing Rock continue to face adversity on the front line and in court. Recently, the Standing Rock Tribal Council called for the evacuation of the camps behind the Dakota Access Pipeline protests within 30 days, which means by February 19. However, the question remains whether law enforcement will use force to clear the camps and, whether on accident or with intent, injure or kill someone who refuses to leave in an act of civil disobedience. On January 27, attorneys representing the first ten water protectors arrested in actions against the Dakota Access Pipeline in early August 2016 renewed their motion for a change of venue, on grounds that the state did not adequately respond to their motion and is not taking basic steps to assess bias among jurors.Keystone XL would stretch across hundreds of miles and carry up to 35 million gallons of oil every day from Canada’s tar sands — one of the dirtiest energy sources in the world — to refineries in Texas. Most of it would be exported. The Dakota Access Pipeline has been opposed by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and more than 150 American Indian nations. The pipeline will worsen global warming, desecrate sacred lands essential to the Sioux Nation's history, culture and identity, and threaten the water supply of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.