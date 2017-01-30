|
Mon Jan 30 2017Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines Back on Table
Mon Jan 30 2017Water Protectors Continue the Fight Against the Dakota ‘Black Snake’ Pipeline
President Trump signed executive orders on January 24 to push ahead with the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Both projects sparked widespread opposition and protests, especially because of their risks to water, wildlife, climate and people.
Water Protectors at Standing Rock continue to face adversity on the front line and in court. Recently, the Standing Rock Tribal Council called for the evacuation of the camps behind the Dakota Access Pipeline protests within 30 days, which means by February 19. However, the question remains whether law enforcement will use force to clear the camps and, whether on accident or with intent, injure or kill someone who refuses to leave in an act of civil disobedience. On January 27, attorneys representing the first ten water protectors arrested in actions against the Dakota Access Pipeline in early August 2016 renewed their motion for a change of venue, on grounds that the state did not adequately respond to their motion and is not taking basic steps to assess bias among jurors.
Keystone XL would stretch across hundreds of miles and carry up to 35 million gallons of oil every day from Canada’s tar sands — one of the dirtiest energy sources in the world — to refineries in Texas. Most of it would be exported. The Dakota Access Pipeline has been opposed by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and more than 150 American Indian nations. The pipeline will worsen global warming, desecrate sacred lands essential to the Sioux Nation's history, culture and identity, and threaten the water supply of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
Wednesday (Feb. 1), 8 AM, San Francisco: NoDAPL, Wells Fargo Action!
Read More: Trump Puts Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines Back on Table | Defiant as Ever, Water Protectors Vow to Continue the Fight Against the Dakota ‘Black Snake’ Pipeline | We Resist! No KXL No DAPL | Water Protectors Denied Access to Impartial Jury Pool: 77% of Eligible Jurors In Morton County Presume Guilt | President Trump Issues Executive Order Allowing Construction of Dakota Access Pipeline | Earthjustice Condemns President Trump’s Presidential Memorandum on Keystone XL and Dakota Access Oil Pipelines | Amnesty International USA Responds to DAPL Executive Action
Related Features: Nationwide Solidarity as Police Escalate Violence Against Water Protectors | Three Federal Agencies Block Dakota Access Pipeline | Protection of Sacred Sites Leads to Clash with Dakota Access Pipeline Security | No Dakota Access Pipeline | Bay Area Cities Join Nationwide Vigils to Protest Keystone XL Pipeline | Ritzy Obama Fundraisers Bring Protests Against XL Pipeline in San Francisco, Atherton | Bay Area Activists Prepare for Direct Action to Stop Keystone XL Pipeline
01/30/17 Hundreds Attend ChangeFest: A Climate Mobilization at State Capitol in Sacramento Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | Womyn | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Americas01/30/17 Water Protectors Continue the Fight Against the Dakota 'Black Snake' Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections01/29/17 Pro-Choice Activists Stand Up Against "Walk for Life" Despite Trump/Pence Assuming Power Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco01/29/17 The Privacy Threat From Always-On Microphones Like the Amazon Echo Front Page | Police State and Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections01/26/17 Volunteers to Break Ground on New Community Orchard in Santa Cruz Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/25/17 Encampment Offers Safe and Dignified Space City of Oakland Unable to Provide Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections01/22/17 Women's Marches Across US and Worldwide Represent Largest Demonstrations in Recent Memory Front Page | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/16/17 120 Hours of Direct Action Across the Bay Area to Reclaim King's Legacy & Reject Trump Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/14/17 State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/14/17 Fruitvale Community Further Marginalized in Politicization of Ghost Ship Fire Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Arts + Action | East Bay01/14/17 Lead Poisoning in Oakland's Fruitvale District Is Worse Than Flint Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay
NoDAPL, Wells Fargo Action! Monday Jan 30th 8:11 PM
Narratives from the J28 SFO Protests (1 comment) Monday Jan 30th 12:38 PM
Afrikan Black Coalition Pushes UC to Terminate $475 Million Worth of Wells Fargo Contracts Monday Jan 30th 1:09 AM
ACLU of Northern California Contact Info for SFO Arrivals Affected by Executive Order Sunday Jan 29th 1:26 AM
Pics and video from Women's March in San Francisco Friday Jan 27th 8:02 AM
Anti-Abortionists Countered Again in San Francisco Wednesday Jan 25th 8:15 PM
SF Women, Girls & Supporters Of Equality, Human & Worker Rights Speakout On Jan 21, 2017 Monday Jan 23rd 5:17 PM
J21 SF Women's Anti-Trump March 40,000-100,000 Strong (1 comment) Saturday Jan 21st 7:15 PM
On J20 SEIU 1021 SF General A Hospital Healthcare Workers And Docs Protest Trump Agenda Friday Jan 20th 8:15 PM
ILWU10 Members Speak Out On Trump, Capitalism, The Need For Workers Party And Take Action Friday Jan 20th 9:43 AMMore Local News...
