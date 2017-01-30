top
NoDAPL, Wells Fargo Action!
Date Wednesday February 01
Time 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
Meet at the Montgomery BART Station.
Rally at Wells Fargo Bank
1 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, California 94607
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorRainforest Action Network
Actions will appear on this map as they come in:
https://actionnetwork.org/events/no-dapl-wells-fargo-action

---

Join us in targeting the banks funding Dakota Access Pipeline and the Sheriff Departments that have been brutalizing peaceful water protectors. Click here to locate a target near you.

Actions will appear on this map as they come in. To stay up to date with on going plans for solidarity actions, sign up here! And feel free to email us at: actions [at] nodaplsolidarity.org if you have any questions!

https://actionnetwork.org/events/no-dapl-wells-fargo-action

---

We have just watched as President Trump has indicated he will sign an executive order that goes back on decades of progress and advances the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL pipeline. Let's hit him where it hurts and go after the money.

Many organizations and activists have come together in a campaign that goes after the critical loans funding DAPL like projects. Join us as we deliver a petition to the banks that demands divestment from the Dakota Access Pipeline and meetings with Indigenous leaders. This event is part of a long term campaign to pressure the banks to renegotiate and cancel their loans for dirty fossil fuels projects.

As we enter into a Trump administration era, we are seeing a dramatic increase in aggressive anti-environmental policies and agendas, it is critical we continue to put pressure on the banks responsible for the financing of dirty fossil fuel projects and human rights violations.

This event is being sponsored by Rainforest Action Network, Lakota People's Law Project, Idle No More SF Bay Area and Friends of the Earth.

*This is a peaceful non-violent action*

We will be meeting at the Montgomery Bart Station at 8am

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1204107549696644/

Actions will appear on this map as they come in:
https://actionnetwork.org/events/no-dapl-wells-fargo-action
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 30th, 2017 8:11 PM
