Actions will appear on this map as they come in: https://actionnetwork.org/events/no-dapl-wells-fargo-action
Join us in targeting the banks funding Dakota Access Pipeline and the Sheriff Departments that have been brutalizing peaceful water protectors. Click here to locate a target near you
We have just watched as President Trump has indicated he will sign an executive order that goes back on decades of progress and advances the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL pipeline. Let's hit him where it hurts and go after the money.
Many organizations and activists have come together in a campaign that goes after the critical loans funding DAPL like projects. Join us as we deliver a petition to the banks that demands divestment from the Dakota Access Pipeline and meetings with Indigenous leaders. This event is part of a long term campaign to pressure the banks to renegotiate and cancel their loans for dirty fossil fuels projects.
As we enter into a Trump administration era, we are seeing a dramatic increase in aggressive anti-environmental policies and agendas, it is critical we continue to put pressure on the banks responsible for the financing of dirty fossil fuel projects and human rights violations.
This event is being sponsored by Rainforest Action Network, Lakota People's Law Project, Idle No More SF Bay Area and Friends of the Earth.
*This is a peaceful non-violent action*
We will be meeting at the Montgomery Bart Station at 8am
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1204107549696644/
