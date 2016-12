Dozens of local supporters of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe gathered at the Town Clock on the evening of November 15 for a loud, raucous and joyous celebration of the NoDAPL Day of Action. Allegra David, an organizer of the demonstration, led the group on short walk to full throated chants of "Water is Life" and "You Can't Drink Oil."The group's spirits were uplifted by the report that the Army Corps of Engineers dealt a blow to the progress of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying in a letter that more analysis and discussion with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe is needed before construction can take place under the Missouri River. To conclude the demonstration, folks formed a circle and held hands in the plaza across from the Post Office while Allegra led the group in a prayer and silent vigil in support of Standing Rock.Protests were held in hundreds of locations across the United States as part of the day of action, including Mountain View and San Francisco , where the Army Corp of Engineers building was effectively shutdown.