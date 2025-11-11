From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fri Nov 7 2025 (Updated 11/11/25)California Youth Demand: Make Polluters Pay
Students Walk Out to Support Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act
On October 24, youth from 50 middle schools, high schools, and colleges in California walked out of class in a coordinated statewide action demanding that oil and gas corporations be held financially accountable for the damage caused by their pollution. Students called on lawmakers to pass the Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act, SB 684/AB 1243. While not passed this legislative session, students and climate advocates are working to pass it next year.
Dozens of Sacramento students participated in this statewide day of action. Arrayed in bright red shirts emblazoned with "Make Polluters Pay," students from McClatchy High School walked out of school and took light rail to the Capitol. After a short rally with speakers and chants near the corner of L and 15th streets, they held a 2-minute "die-in" at the Capitol Rose Garden to illustrate the tremendous harm climate chaos is causing around the planet. Students and organizers spoke about the toll that climate disasters in California and throughout the world are taking on schools, learning, and the next generation’s future. They all urged their legislator, Senator Angelique Ashby, to support the bill.
Nationwide, nearly 4 million students now attend schools in the highest-risk flood zones. Instead of asking teachers, families, and taxpayers to carry those costs, youth are demanding that the companies most responsible for climate damage finally pay their fair share. The Climate Superfund could raise over $150 billion from the biggest polluters — without raising taxes on families — and invest it directly into resilient schools, safe infrastructure, and clean energy jobs that protect our future, according to advocates.
