Youth Climate Walkout in Oakland
On October 24, youth in Oakland walked out of their classes and took to the streets to demand passage of the Climate Superfund Bill.
An event announcement for the walk out stated:
"On October 24th, youth across the state are walking out of their schools to demand climate action and the passage of the Climate Superfund Bill in the Polluters Pay Youth Walkout. Join us in Oakland, to stand in solidarity with youth demanding climate and utility justice!"
All photos by ProBonoPhoto.org/Jonathan Barbour
