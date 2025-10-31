top
East Bay Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections

Youth Climate Walkout in Oakland

by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
On October 24, youth in Oakland walked out of their classes and took to the streets to demand passage of the Climate Superfund Bill.
On October 24, youth in Oakland walked out of their classes and took to the streets to demand passage of the Climate Superfund Bill.
original image (6048x4032)
An event announcement for the walk out stated:

"On October 24th, youth across the state are walking out of their schools to demand climate action and the passage of the Climate Superfund Bill in the Polluters Pay Youth Walkout. Join us in Oakland, to stand in solidarity with youth demanding climate and utility justice!"


All photos by ProBonoPhoto.org/Jonathan Barbour
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_2.jpg
original image (4034x2689)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_3.jpg
original image (6048x4032)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_4.jpg
original image (6048x4032)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_5.jpg
original image (6048x4032)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_6.jpg
original image (5058x3372)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_7.jpg
original image (3820x6022)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_8.jpg
original image (5809x3873)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_9.jpg
original image (5554x3703)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_10.jpg
original image (5592x3728)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_11.jpg
original image (6048x4032)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_12.jpg
original image (5792x3861)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_13.jpg
original image (5964x3976)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_14.jpg
original image (5823x3882)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_15.jpg
original image (6048x4032)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_16.jpg
original image (6048x4032)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_17.jpg
original image (6048x4032)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_18.jpg
original image (6048x4032)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_19.jpg
original image (5039x3359)
§
by Make Polluters Pay!
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 12:17PM
sm_oakland_youth_climate_walkout_credit_jonathan_barbour_20.jpg
original image (5696x3797)
