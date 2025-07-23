From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wed Jul 23 2025 (Updated 07/29/25)Hundreds Rally to Keep ICE Out of Dublin
Community Opposes Conversion of FCI Dublin into Immigration Detention Center
On July 19, hundreds of people showed up in Dublin to oppose the establishment of new detention centers in Northern California and across the U.S. ICE has signaled serious interest in reopening the notorious FCI Dublin prison as an immigration detention center. FCI Dublin was closed in 2024 due to powerful survivor-led organizing following years of horrific staff sexual abuse, retaliation, and medical neglect.
Research has shown that areas with immigration detention centers are correlated with higher rates of ICE activities and arrests. From 2018 to 2023, advocates closed three Northern California ICE detention centers, saying communities would be safer for everyone as a result.
The ICE out of Dublin Coalition is demanding a permanent closure of FCI Dublin. The coalition is inviting the public to join a community call on July 30 to learn more about the ICE out of Dublin campaign and how Bay Area communities have taken action to protect immigrants from detention and deportation. The ICE out of Dublin Coalition will also share information about trends and the current political landscape and invite individuals to take action.
July 30: ICE out of Dublin Community Call | ICE Fuera de Dublin
Photos of July 19 Rally: Stop dublin dachau!!
