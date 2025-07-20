From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop dublin dachau!!
On Sat July 19 a diverse crowd of Hundreds showed up on the lush lawn on Dublin CA's Don Biddle park to speak out against the latest outrageous local closed prison to DHS/ICE concentration camp/private for-profit prison scheme.
Notorious "rape club"
Federal Correctional Institution Dublin (FCI Dublin) was closed in April 2024
for amongst other things:
"rampant sexual violence, mold, asbestos and sewage leaks"
All six ICE "detention centers" in California are operated by for-profit contractors
such as civiccore and the geo group.
On hand were speakers, tyco drummers and plenty of pissed off people.
Help stop this Bay area Bergan Belsen!!
