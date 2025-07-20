top
East Bay U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Stop dublin dachau!!

by darrel
Sun, Jul 20, 2025 11:16PM
On Sat July 19 a diverse crowd of Hundreds showed up on the lush lawn on Dublin CA's Don Biddle park to speak out against the latest outrageous local closed prison to DHS/ICE concentration camp/private for-profit prison scheme.
ICE out of dublin
original image (3264x2448)
Notorious "rape club"
Federal Correctional Institution Dublin (FCI Dublin) was closed in April 2024
for amongst other things:
"rampant sexual violence, mold, asbestos and sewage leaks"
All six ICE "detention centers" in California are operated by for-profit contractors
such as civiccore and the geo group.

On hand were speakers, tyco drummers and plenty of pissed off people.
Help stop this Bay area Bergan Belsen!!
