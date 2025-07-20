Stop dublin dachau!! by darrel

On Sat July 19 a diverse crowd of Hundreds showed up on the lush lawn on Dublin CA's Don Biddle park to speak out against the latest outrageous local closed prison to DHS/ICE concentration camp/private for-profit prison scheme.

Notorious "rape club"

Federal Correctional Institution Dublin (FCI Dublin) was closed in April 2024

for amongst other things:

"rampant sexual violence, mold, asbestos and sewage leaks"

All six ICE "detention centers" in California are operated by for-profit contractors

such as civiccore and the geo group.



On hand were speakers, tyco drummers and plenty of pissed off people.

Help stop this Bay area Bergan Belsen!!