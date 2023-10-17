From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Oct 17 2023 (Updated 10/21/23)No to Cop Campus
Stop Cop Campus Coalition Protests Planned Police Facility in San Pablo
San Pablo is a town of just over thirty thousand residents. According to US Census data, it is considerably younger, less "white," more Latino, more foreign-born, and lower income than nearby cities. San Pablo is the site of the Lytton Casino, which more than doubles what its annual budget would be otherwise, even with a local sales tax. Yet, San Pablo chooses to spend the largest bulk of their budget on policing and is willing to take on decades of debt on behalf of their police department, claiming that a new headquarters and training facility will improve cop morale, make the city safer, and somehow attract new private business.
The Stop Cop Campus Coalition intends to prevent the new facility from being constructed, arguing such huge amounts of money would be better spent meeting the needs of city residents rather than policing them. On August 10, a protest was held on what was scheduled to be the ground breaking day for the new police building, but the city got cold feet and cancelled the event. No groundbreaking has been scheduled since, and activists are hoping it never happens. On September 30, another protest was held which was large enough to march down the middle of San Pablo Avenue from Kennedy Plaza to the site of the proposed "Cop Campus."
After the demonstration, the fence enclosing the building site was down and the estimated completion date had been corrected to "never."
March Against Cop Campus in San Pablo | Stop Cop Campus Coalition Protests Planned Police Facility in San Pablo | San Pablo Says No to Cop Campus | StopCopCampus.org
The Stop Cop Campus Coalition intends to prevent the new facility from being constructed, arguing such huge amounts of money would be better spent meeting the needs of city residents rather than policing them. On August 10, a protest was held on what was scheduled to be the ground breaking day for the new police building, but the city got cold feet and cancelled the event. No groundbreaking has been scheduled since, and activists are hoping it never happens. On September 30, another protest was held which was large enough to march down the middle of San Pablo Avenue from Kennedy Plaza to the site of the proposed "Cop Campus."
After the demonstration, the fence enclosing the building site was down and the estimated completion date had been corrected to "never."
March Against Cop Campus in San Pablo | Stop Cop Campus Coalition Protests Planned Police Facility in San Pablo | San Pablo Says No to Cop Campus | StopCopCampus.org
2023-09-29 California Climate Justice Actions in Coordination with Massive New York City March Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California2023-08-19 Environmentalists Speak Out Against Airport Expansion as Climate Disasters Accelerate Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay2023-08-12 Starbucks Bus Tour Stops in San Francisco, Rallies with Allies to Support Unionization Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | Peninsula | California | U.S.2023-07-19 Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding Demanded as Wells Fargo Operations Shut Down Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.2023-07-13 Demonstrations Wrack France, Boiling Over After Police Murder of Youth Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | International | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights2023-07-02 A Call for Pride to Return to its Roots as a Riot in Defense of LGBTQ+ Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | San Francisco2023-05-31 Reactionary "Street Art" Campaign Backed by Billionaire Michael Moritz Targeted by Graffiti Artists Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Drug War | Arts + Action | San Francisco2023-05-27 Long-Time Industry Goal Is to Hamper CEQA by Expanding Exemptions, Limiting Challenges Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections2023-05-25 Critics Say Bankruptcy Stiff-Arms Sexual Abuse Survivors by Limiting Their Options in Court Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2023-04-25 Tradition of Revolutionary Protest Continues in Paris and Across France as Labor Fights On Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | International | Government & Elections2023-04-21 Protests Continue Despite US Supreme Court Allowing Access to Abortion Pill Temporarily Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network