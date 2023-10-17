San Pablo is a town of just over thirty thousand residents. According to US Census data, it is considerably younger, less "white," more Latino, more foreign-born, and lower income than nearby cities. San Pablo is the site of the Lytton Casino, which more than doubles what its annual budget would be otherwise, even with a local sales tax. Yet, San Pablo chooses to spend the largest bulk of their budget on policing and is willing to take on decades of debt on behalf of their police department, claiming that a new headquarters and training facility will improve cop morale, make the city safer, and somehow attract new private business.The Stop Cop Campus Coalition intends to prevent the new facility from being constructed, arguing such huge amounts of money would be better spent meeting the needs of city residents rather than policing them. On August 10, a protest was held on what was scheduled to be the ground breaking day for the new police building, but the city got cold feet and cancelled the event. No groundbreaking has been scheduled since, and activists are hoping it never happens. On September 30, another protest was held which was large enough to march down the middle of San Pablo Avenue from Kennedy Plaza to the site of the proposed "Cop Campus."After the demonstration, the fence enclosing the building site was down and the estimated completion date had been corrected to "never."