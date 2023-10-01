From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Pablo Says No to Cop Campus
San Pablo rejects $43 million police center in Saturday 30th demonstration and march
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoThe action opposed the City of San Pablo's plan to build a $43 million police training center and shooting range for cops around the Bay Area. Opponents see this as an expansion of police power of cops who have a long history of harassing, abusing, incarcerating, and killing Black and Brown people. The opponents are particularly appalled that the proposed center will include a twenty lane shooting range and drone training.
The action, building on previous actions, saw demonstrators assemble and hear speakers in San Pablo's Kennedy Plaza. A heckler with a megaphone attempted to disrupt the proceedings but was quickly chased away.
The activists then marched to the construction site, in front of City Hall. The empty lot held a sign the claimed the lot to be the future "home" of the San Pablo Police Department and Regional Training Center. There was a fence around the site.
After the marchers had passed the site, the fence lay on the ground and the sign has been amended with the word "never" as the estimated completion date.
