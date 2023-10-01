top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

San Pablo Says No to Cop Campus

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
San Pablo rejects $43 million police center in Saturday 30th demonstration and march
sm_01-273-850_3568.jpg
original image (2018x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The action opposed the City of San Pablo's plan to build a $43 million police training center and shooting range for cops around the Bay Area. Opponents see this as an expansion of police power of cops who have a long history of harassing, abusing, incarcerating, and killing Black and Brown people. The opponents are particularly appalled that the proposed center will include a twenty lane shooting range and drone training.

The action, building on previous actions, saw demonstrators assemble and hear speakers in San Pablo's Kennedy Plaza. A heckler with a megaphone attempted to disrupt the proceedings but was quickly chased away.

The activists then marched to the construction site, in front of City Hall. The empty lot held a sign the claimed the lot to be the future "home" of the San Pablo Police Department and Regional Training Center. There was a fence around the site.

After the marchers had passed the site, the fence lay on the ground and the sign has been amended with the word "never" as the estimated completion date.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_02-273-858_5124.jpg
original image (1992x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_03-273-850_3506.jpg
original image (1872x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_04-273-850_3509.jpg
original image (1954x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_05-273-858_5137.jpg
original image (1746x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_06-273-858_5140.jpg
original image (1868x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_07-273-850_3520.jpg
original image (1815x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_08-273-858_5142.jpg
original image (1889x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_09-273-850_3527.jpg
original image (2066x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_10-273-858_5155.jpg
original image (1761x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_11-273-858_5164.jpg
original image (1753x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_12-273-858_5187b1.jpg
original image (1818x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_13-273-850_3578.jpg
original image (1811x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_14-273-858_5185.jpg
original image (1769x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_15-273-858_5191.jpg
original image (1871x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_16-273-858_5194.jpg
original image (1847x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_17-273-858_5196.jpg
original image (1753x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_18-273-858_5202.jpg
original image (1836x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_19-273-858_5208.jpg
original image (1753x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 2:21PM
sm_20-273-850_3607.jpg
original image (2059x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code