From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Aug 14 2022 (Updated 08/15/22)Protester Sues the City of San Francisco After Forced Sedation
Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Over Brutalization by SF City Employees
On June 13, when Kareim McKnight and another protester were at a Golden State Warriors championship game in San Francisco’s Chase Center, they attempted to display a banner defending the right to abortion, prior to the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. The banner read, "Overturn Roe? Hell No." Department of Homeland Security officers initially stopped them and San Francisco police dragged them by their feet out of the center. Despite being strapped to a gurney, handcuffed, and therefore not a danger to herself or others, McKnight was injected with a drug called Versed, also known as Midazolam, by an EMT with the San Francisco Fire Department.
On August 10, McKnight announced that she had filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city and county of San Francisco for the brutal treatment by police and for the paramedic injecting her with a sedative while she was handcuffed. John Burris, who is well known for his work in police brutality cases, is representing McKnight in her civil suit. At a press conference in front of the Chase Center attended by the plaintiff and a dozen supporters, Burris said, “Giving an injection to a protester against her will is shocking and illegal.” He explained that officials violated McKnight’s Fourth Amendment right to control her own body.
John Burris Files Suit in Abortion Rights Protester Case | Protesters Brutalized by SF City Employees Announce Federal Civil Suit | Police Brutality Against Protesters: John Burris to Announce Case Against City of SF
Related Feature: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade!
On August 10, McKnight announced that she had filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city and county of San Francisco for the brutal treatment by police and for the paramedic injecting her with a sedative while she was handcuffed. John Burris, who is well known for his work in police brutality cases, is representing McKnight in her civil suit. At a press conference in front of the Chase Center attended by the plaintiff and a dozen supporters, Burris said, “Giving an injection to a protester against her will is shocking and illegal.” He explained that officials violated McKnight’s Fourth Amendment right to control her own body.
John Burris Files Suit in Abortion Rights Protester Case | Protesters Brutalized by SF City Employees Announce Federal Civil Suit | Police Brutality Against Protesters: John Burris to Announce Case Against City of SF
Related Feature: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade!
2022-08-17 Security Guards Sent by OUSD to End Occupation Assault Community Members Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-08-14 Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Over Brutalization by SF City Employees Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco2022-08-08 After Court Ruling, Police Move in to Make Way for Construction in People's Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-07-03 City Hall's Hostility Toward Homeless Residents of Santa Cruz Spurs Vehicle Arson Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-06-05 Reproductive Justice Defenders Hit the Streets in San Francisco and Across Country Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections2022-05-31 Grief and Anger Over Mass Shootings Spurs Vigils and Protests Nationwide Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-05-04 Protests Erupt Nationwide at Prospect of SCOTUS Ending 50 Years of Abortion Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-03-05 On March 8 International Women’s Day, People Will Rise Up for Abortion Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Education & Student Activism | Womyn | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.2022-03-04 Ukrainians Resist Invasion, World Responds with Protests, Sanctions, and Weapons Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | International | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-02-07 Russian Military Buildup on Ukrainian Border May Not Signal Coming Invasion Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-01-19 On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Pro-Choice and Anti-Choice Demonstrators Face Off Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Womyn | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network