Protesters Brutalized by SF City Employees Announce Federal Civil Suit
1 min mp4 video by Lis Cox.
Today renowned civil rights lawyer John Burris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in the case of abortion rights protester Kareim McKnight. McKnight was injected with a sedative by an EMT after she and and another protester demonstrated against the anticipated Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade on June 13.
The demonstrators, both of RiseUp for Abortion Rights Bay Area, were at a Golden State Warriors playoff game against the Boston Celtics at San Francisco's Chase Center. When they unfurled a banner calling for the protection of the landmark legislation they were stopped by SFPD and the brutalization began.
