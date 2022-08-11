top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn
John Burris Suit in Abortion Rights Protester Case
by Stop SF Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
On June 13, non-violent demonstrators for abortion rights were arrested by San Francisco police at an NBA game. One was injected against her will with a sedative by the fire department leading to a civil rights suit.
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto.org and Dan Ryan, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographers
Top photo by Dan Ryan
sm_danburtop.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
An abortion rights demonstrator is suing the city and county of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department. She is being represent by civil rights lawyer John Burris, who is well known for his work in police brutality cases. He represented Oscar Grant's mother in her lawsuit against BART Police in 2009 and more recently the families of police violence victims Mario Wood and Sean Monterrosa.

At the heart of the suit is this: Kareim McKnight was injected with a sedative while she protested for abortion rights at an NBA Warriors game. She and a fellow protester, who is white, attempted to unfurl a banner that read, "Overturn Roe? Hell No."

On August 10 a press conference was held announcing the federal civil suit. Both demonstrators spoke following an initial statement by Mr. Burris. They explained that while they were both brutalized by SFPD, having been pushed and bruised, only Kareim was subjected to involuntary sedation by injection. When a reporter asked, "do you think there was a racial element in the treatment of Kareim?" both Burris and McKnight answered that they believe there was.

Supporters attending the press conference held green banners for abortion rights and "stop police brutality" signs. They stood outside the entrance to the newly built Chase Center, the home of basketball team the San Francisco Warriors. Demonstrators called on the Warriors to speak up about the brutality and condemn such an action at that location.

§Rachel Podlishevsky
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_burbwxnmagrp.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_bur_bur_rp.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§Dan Ryan
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_danbur2nd.jpg.png
original image (1880x1316)
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_bursigns_1.jpeg
original image (2048x1365)
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_chase_by_rachel.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_burmbwabwsign.jpeg
original image (2606x1737)
§Dan Ryan
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_danbur3.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_mbwad_andre.jpg
original image (3004x2904)
§Dan Ryan
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_danburkid.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Youth speaker
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_rachel_p.__22.jpg
original image (2037x3056)
§Dan Ryan
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_dangreen_1.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Dan Ryan
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_dan_super.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_rachel_better.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§Dan Ryan
by Stop Police Brutality
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 3:31 AM
sm_xotchilbydan.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 100.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code