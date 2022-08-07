From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Police Brutality Against Protesters: John Burris to Announce Case Against City of SF
|Date
|Wednesday August 10
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|RiseUp4AbortionRightsBayArea
|Location Details
|
The Chase Center
3rd St between 16th & Warriors Way
|
