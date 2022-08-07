top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
Police Brutality Against Protesters: John Burris to Announce Case Against City of SF
Date Wednesday August 10
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorRiseUp4AbortionRightsBayArea
Location Details
The Chase Center
3rd St between 16th & Warriors Way
Two protesters were brutalized at Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs while carrying out non-violent civil disobedience. They acted on a call from Rise Up for Abortion Rights for mass protest to stop the impending Supreme Court end of Roe v. Wade. One was injected with a sedative! This cannot stand! Noted Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris will announce legal action he is filing against the city of San Francisco for egregious violations of the rights of protesters at a press conference on August 10th at 11 am. Join us at the Chase Center to demand accountability!
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 7th, 2022 9:44 PM
