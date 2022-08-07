Two protesters were brutalized at Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs while carrying out non-violent civil disobedience. They acted on a call from Rise Up for Abortion Rights for mass protest to stop the impending Supreme Court end of Roe v. Wade. One was injected with a sedative! This cannot stand! Noted Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris will announce legal action he is filing against the city of San Francisco for egregious violations of the rights of protesters at a press conference on August 10th at 11 am. Join us at the Chase Center to demand accountability!

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 7th, 2022 9:44 PM