top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Protest for Better Treatment of the Homeless Held at Fresno City Hall
Tue Aug 17 2021 (Updated 08/18/21)
Protest for Better Treatment of the Homeless Held at Fresno City Hall
Activists Set Up Tents and Demonstrate for Alternatives to Being on the Streets
Protest for Better Treatment of the Homeless Held at Fresno City Hall
On July 20, homeless activist Dez Martinez set up a tent on the lawn in front of Fresno City Hall and invited other activists to come through. She then put out a general call for more people to come by and set up tents on July 23. On the second day, only a couple of tents went up, but around fifty supporters came. They demanded better alternatives to being on the streets.

One of the activists at City Hall was Gordie Ochinero-Bermudez, who recently got media attention for doing a 450-mile bike ride to raise money for porta-potties for Fresno’s homeless. Ochinero was herself homeless for a time, and she has had mental health issues. She thinks mental illness is common among homeless people and should be treated. In fact, she thinks this is key.

“There's a core to the problem, and it's not addiction, it's not homelessness, it's mental health,” Ochinero said. “We have to go to that core. You can put them in shelters all day long, but you're not going to be successful unless you have help there and support and resources and an AA meeting, a therapist. Somebody who can go in there and say, ‘Hey, do you take medication? Do you have a dog? Hey, let us get your dog in a shelter.’ Like do the things that are going to help them emotionally, mentally."

photo Read More with Photos
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
08/17/21 Activists Set Up Tents and Demonstrate for Alternatives to Being on the Streets Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections08/17/21 15,910 Square Miles of Critical Habitat Added to Existing Salish Sea Protections Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/17/21 Yemeni Community Holds Memorial for Children Killed in US-Saudi Bombing in 2018 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International07/28/21 Construction of Tar Sands Oil Pipeline Violates Treaty Rights of Minnesota Tribes Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/27/21 Report Finds California Oil Emits More Carbon Dioxide Than Global Supply Refined in State Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California07/27/21 Dead Whales Washing Up on Bay Area Beaches Is a Wake-up Call Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | California | Animal Liberation07/27/21 Photographs of 'Beckwourth' Pack Captured on Trail Camera Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Animal Liberation07/27/21 People's March and Rally Returns in Absence of Pride Parade in San Francisco This Year Front Page | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco07/27/21 Street Theater, Song and Dance in Protest at Caltrans' Headquarters in Oakland Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | California07/27/21 Police Use Force to Remove Residents of Longtime Encampment Near Dunphy Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin07/27/21 Gerardo Chavez Martinez Did Not Speak English or Understand Police Commands Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Front Page
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code