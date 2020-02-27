On February 25, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors doomed an old-growth grove of oak trees, and an easement trail, by deciding in favor of real estate moguls Tambri Heyden and David Montalbo. Also at issue, is the possibility of Indigenous remains and cultural artifacts on the site. However, it is not too late to stop the construction if people act up and speak out.Despite opposition, the developers have been given the green light to proceed in the unincorporated community of Saranap, located between Lafayette and Walnut Creek in Contra Costa County. However, in their way stands a grove of old-growth oak trees. No tree is supposed to be cut until the building permits are completed. However, the developers have a history of violating their permits, and may decide to start removing trees.For those wishing to monitor the site, and inspect the trees, the location of the land is bordered by Olympic Blvd, and the termination point of West Newell Avenue. The location is bikeable from Lafayette BART.